EASTON — Unable to sustain any of its first three drives, the Foxboro High football team struck gold for four second quarter touchdowns Thursday at Val Muscato Stadium in a 40-6 Hockomock League rout of Oliver Ames High.
Foxboro (3-1) erased a six-point first quarter deficit and to take a 26-6 advantage by halftime. Warriors senior quarterback Cam Prescott threw for three touchdowns, two of them to senior Luis Sulham.
Junior Rashaad Way who placed an exclamation mark on the blowout of the Tigers by returning the second half kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown.
Prescott fired a 29yard scoring strike to Sulham on Foxboro’s fourth series of the game, its first in the second quarter. The Warriors took the lead with the first of four Sam Carpenter conversion kicks.
Prescott and Sulham combined on a 12-yard TD toss for Foxboro’s third touchdown of the third quarter, than with 44 seconds left until halftime. But Foxboro wasn’t finished as Prescott and Tom Sharkey combined talents on a 57-yard TD play with nine seconds left on the clock.
Foxboro had lost the ball twice on fumbles on its first two series and was forced to punt on its third offensive set.
Dylan Gordon scored Foxboro’s second TD on a 10-yard run, while Mike Norvish added a 3-yard TD run late in the third quarter.
Foxboro returns home April 9 for a Davenport Division game against North Attleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.