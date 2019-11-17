ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High football team regained the advantage in the Attleboro crosstown rivalry as it rolled to a convincing 38-14 victory over Bishop Feehan Saturday afternoon at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Each team came into this year’s version of the rivalry missing some key pieces, as Bishop Feehan (3-7) was without captain Caleb Fauria and Nick Gugliotta, while Attleboro suffered a number of injuries while snapping a four-game losing skid last week.
Bombardier quarterback Jason Weir did, however, return to action in impressive fashion after missing nearly two full games to injury. The 6-foot-3 senior completed 7 of his 14 passing attempts, including three passing touchdowns to pace the Bombardier offense.
“It was a great team win — they got us last year pretty good, but it felt good to come out here and beat (Bishop Feehan),” said Weir, referencing the Shamrocks’ 33-14 victory over Attleboro a year ago on the Shamrocks’ home field.
Weir set the tone for the ballgame late in the first quarter when he laid a perfect ball about 20 yards down the right sideline into the hands of receiver Justin Daniel, who raced past the Shamrock defense for a 61-yard score that put Attleboro on top 14-0.
In the second quarter, Weir helped the Bombardiers pull away, as he scrambled to extend a play and found his fullback, Isaac Gudiel, in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard score. His final touchdown pass of the game came in the third quarter with yet another perfectly placed ball into the lap of Ethan Cameron for a 22-yard score.
“He’s a leader out there, he knows what we expect of the offense, and it’s a big difference when we have him out there for sure,” Attleboro coach Mike Strachan said of having his top quarterback available.
Sophomore Kaiden Murray racked up 89 yards on 21 rushing attempts and a first-quarter touchdown run from three yards out to open the scoring as he carried the load for the Attleboro backfield, while Gudiel rushed six times for 30 yards in addition to his touchdown reception.
Attleboro kicker Colby Briggs tallied eight points, as he was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points in the contest and knocked down a 21-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
In the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Blake Garazo entered the game and executed the quarterback sneak for 1-yard touchdown to extend the Attleboro lead to 38-7 with 10:29 left.
The Attleboro defense stifled the Shamrocks throughout and accounted for three fumbles, all recovered by the Bombardiers, and an interception by Nolan Jaegar.
For Bishop Feehan, senior captain Nick Norko accounted for 87 total yards and both of the Shamrock touchdowns; the first of which, an 8-yard rushing score, cut the deficit to 14-7 with 10:31 left in the second quarter.
Norko also was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Brady Olson from 16 yards out in the final minute of the game.
“These are forever games,” said Strachan of the importance of the matchup with Bishop Feehan and the upcoming Thanksgiving Day game with North Attleboro. “We track them very closely, and the rivalries we have with Feehan and North Attleboro are very unique, and they are as meaningful of games as you’ll ever play, so we have a lot to play for.”{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; vertical-align: baseline;”}The Bombardiers will kick off their annual Thanksgiving Day game with the Rocketeers of North Attleboro at 10 a.m., while Bishop Feehan will travel to Dartmouth to take on Eastern Athletic Conference opponent Bishop Stang at 10 a.m.{/span}
