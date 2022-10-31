The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced its football postseason brackets on Monday, with several area high school teams across various divisions making the playoffs.
The top 16 teams from each division were selected, with the “first one out” ranked No. 17. Norton and Dighton-Rehoboth did not make the postseason.
In Division 1, No. 10 seed Attleboro will play No. 7 St. John’s Prep.
Attleboro got off to a hot start, coming out of the gate 3-0 with wins over Durfee, New Bedford and Bishop Feehan. Since then, the Bombardiers have struggled with losses to four playoff-bound teams. The Bombardiers are scrappy, well-coached under first-year head coach Jim Winters and have an abundance of athletes who can do multitudes on the field. A bounce-back run is not out of the question for the boys in blue, and they’re hungry to be the last of the Kelly-Rex Division (which qualified for the postseason in its entirety) standing.
Three area schools made the Division 2 playoffs. No. 2 King Philip will play No. 15 Westford Academy, No. 8 Mansfield faces No. 9 Wellesley, and No. 14 Bishop Feehan takes on No. 3 Peabody.
King Philip has widely been the team to beat in the Hockomock League, and was finally toppled for its first loss last week by North Attleboro. The Warriors were a lock for the postseason following a win over Xaverian, and a win over Division 2 No. 1 Milford guaranteed a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. The Warriors are rolling, love to cash in on long drives, and have a strong defense that forces turnovers at opportune times.
Mansfield won big to open its season, but then lost to North Attleboro in Week 2. Since then, the Hornets have returned to dominant form — outscoring opponents, 164-20, while recording four shutouts. The closest Mansfield has had to an opponent coming back was against Haverford (Pa.) in a 10-point difference. Everyone is involved on both sides of the ball for Mansfield, making them a hard team to prep for, and Mike Redding’s postseason experience is worth its weight in golf this time of the year.
Bishop Feehan’s run to the postseason saw it bounce back from three straight loses, losing to North Attleboro, Attleboro and St. Mary’s of Lynn — all playoff-bound teams as well. With a bulldozing line and an all-star caliber running back in Nick Yanchuck on offense there is also a relentless defense that won’t quit. The Shamrocks have run off four straight wins where they’ve won by two scores or more each time, and have been playing well beyond their seeding as of late.
In Division 3, No. 2 North Attleboro is scheduled to play No. 15 Oliver Ames. A Hockomock League foe, albeit in the opposite division, Oliver Ames gets a Rocketeers team that is battle-tested, having lost to Milford and Franklin. In fact, every team North has played this season has found its way into the postseason, making a game against a familiar-yet-unfamiliar Oliver Ames nothing the Rocketeers haven’t seen before. They’ve seen what it takes, have grinded out wins that look ugly on paper, but they’re riding a three-game win streak, including a win over King Philip last time out so the Rocketeers should be able to ride into Oliver Ames with a good feeling.
Foxboro is the No. 6 seed Division in 4 and will play No. 11 Pembroke.
Foxboro, similar to many other Hockomock League teams, has seen everything when it comes to playoff-caliber teams. The Warriors have won four of their last five, the lone loss coming to North Attleboro where they had a chance at the end, but couldn’t move the ball down the field at the end of the game. Coming off a shutout win over Oliver Ames, Foxboro should feel good knowing they’ve got not only the favorable seed and home field advantage, but also get a Pembroke team that has dropped four of its last five games.
Seekonk, seeded 15th, will play No. 2 Rockland in the Division 6 bracket.
Seekonk hasn’t had a run of wins longer than two games, but when it wins, it wins big. The Warriors have won 20-0, 40-6 and 32-6 following a season-opening 28-20 win. Ground control will be key for the offense, which will in turn keep the opposing offense off the field with long, calculated drives. Seekonk rushed for 300 yards last week, turning an 8-6 lead into a 32-6 final in the second half. On defense the Warriors allowed 127 yards. If they can do that again, and keep it going, watch out.
Times and dates for postseason games have not been finalized. The first round, the “Round of 8,” is scheduled to take place Nov. 11-13 with the semifinals following the following weekend, Nov. 18-20.
The higher-seeded teams, or the seed with the lowest number, will host until the final.
The Super Bowls will be held on Dec. 2 or 3.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.