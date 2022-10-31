KP_Xaverian Football
Buy Now

King Philip High vs Xaverian High football at KPHS. Friday, Sept. 23. KP’s head coach Brian Lee.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced its football postseason brackets on Monday, with several area high school teams across various divisions making the playoffs.

The top 16 teams from each division were selected, with the “first one out” ranked No. 17. Norton and Dighton-Rehoboth did not make the postseason.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.