ATTLEBORO — This is the weekend that Bishop Feehan High’s Bryan Pinabell and Hockomock League football coaches have been waiting for, some never expecting the March 12-13 weekend to arrive to play an honest-to-goodness game.
With more than a year having passed since area football teams last set foot onto a field for a Super Bowl game, a playoff game or a Thanksgiving Day game, even an abbreviated five- or six-game football season is better than none.
Spring football has arrived in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone is excited to get back at it,” Attleboro High coach Mike Strachan said as the Bombardiers look forward to a bus trip to Milford High Saturday afternoon for their season debut.
“The preseason has been very different, we’ve been very regimented in how we did it,” Strachan added of health and safety protocol guidelines.
Hockomock League coaches have broached the subject and raised their concerns about the possibility of having games postponed due to COVID-19 cases, tracing or quarantining. There are not enough weeks in the condensed season, nor days in a week, to play four days later, which would impact the following weekend’s games.
With Hockomock League members restricted to playing just league foes, there is the question as to whether two schools in similar situations would mutually agree to play a game with league approval.
“Teams could lose the whole season,” Strachan said.
Consequently, coaches are rationalizing that it’s a one-game, week-to-week season for their squads.
“Practices have been crisp, we get our work done,” Strachan said of the Bombardiers. “We have a good senior group setting the tone for us. I’m very satisfied with how the team has responded.”
Attleboro has a trio of impact players to generate offense in senior Michael Strachan, Jr. along with juniors Fred Wheaton and Kaiden Murray, a pair who could emerge as breakout Bombardiers.
North Attleboro at Canton
Although it will be a few weeks before the Rocketeers make an appearance at Beaupre Field for an actual game, North Attleboro has a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Canton.
Coach Don Johnson and the Rocketeers are hoping that the “Fall II” season hurdles of the coronavirus will be cleared to compete.
“The key will be how quickly and effectively we can put together our offensive and defensive line,” Johnson said.
Otherwise, the Big Red is pointed toward many positive outcomes with the presence of dynamic junior quarterback Tyler DeMattio and a stable of weapons.
“The extended off-season has provided extra time for tremendous growth in the weight room,” Johnson said of his Rocketeers’ preparation, including a scrimmage with Mansfield.
In addition to DeMattio, there are the Penta brothers — Matt and Jared, Colby Feid, Tommy Whalen, Alex McCoy and a 6-foot-5 tight end in Robbie Donovan.
“The depth at the skill positions on both sides of the ball will be the strength of the team,” Johnson said.
Bishop Feehan at Archbishop Williams
Pinabell has taken a pragmatic approach in his preparation of the Shamrocks’ first game ever in the Catholic Central League when they travel Friday to Archbishop Williams in Braintree.
“We know that we’re going to make mistakes early in the season, but we can fix all of those things — we tried to stay very basic in what we do,” Pinabell said.
The Shamrocks have the potential to be very good in their new league, with the presence of two good tackles in 250-pound senior Carter Campbell and 225-pound sophomore Case Mankins along with a deep cast of athletes at the skill positions.
“We’ll have some growing pains, but I like what I’ve seen,” Pinabell said. “This is a very young group of kids, but a very dedicated group.”
Pinabell is confident that his players can make plays, both offensively and defensively, in order to win.
“It’s challenging, but we just have to get ready for four quarters of football,” he said.
Foxboro at Sharon
Warriors coach Jack Martinelli is hoping for the best, but almost expecting the worst when it comes to playing games from weekend to week.
“You cross your fingers and hope that lightning doesn’t strike,” Martinelli said of possible case of COVID-19 game postponements.
The Warriors have a Davenport Division Hockomock League game Friday afternoon against the Eagles at Oliver Ames High.
“It’s been trying, but the kids have been absolutely terrific,” Martinelli said of mandated safety and distancing protocols in place for practice and for game day. “We’ve been out every day and not one kid has complained about a thing.”
Foxboro will have one of the Hockomock League’s best running backs in senior Chris McNamara, as well as one of the biggest backs in 260-pound junior Omarion Otto-Bromstein.
“We’ve been waiting to do something that the kids haven’t done in a year and a half,” Martinelli said of playing a game. “There’s no wiggle room in the schedule. Whether it’s seven game or 10 games, we feel pretty good to be playing.”
Taunton at King Philip
Were the Warriors to be preparing for an MIAA Super Bowl game at Gillette Stadium, the weather and temperature conditions would be familiar. But the spring football season of 2021 is new turf for coach Brian Lee and his Warriors.
“I’m hoping for seven games, but if we can get to four or five, I’ll be happy,” Lee said of dealing with the potential for COVID-19 postponements. “This doesn’t feel real at times, it feels like spring training.”
Lee is trying to take a young (two returning starters) and inexperienced bunch and trying to mold them into a cohesive unit in three weeks after a 15-month drought of football-related activities. They open at Macktaz Field Friday at 4 p.m. for their season debut against the Taunton Tigers.
“The weather has been manageable, the temperature has been the least of our concerns,” Lee said. “We scrimmaged Stoughton and it looked like we hadn’t played in over a year. We’re going along slowly. We really have only two kids (lineman Pat Zarba and two-way end Drew Danson) who played much the last time that we were on the field.”
Franklin at Mansfield
“They’re going to be good and we’re solid,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said of the Hornets after a scrimmage with North Attleboro, with Redding hoping it was a precursor of what will be an engaging season ahead.
“It’s just odd,” Redding said. “We never had a double session, it’s more mental than anything. You go out and it feels like postseason practice, but it’s the preseason,”
Mansfield is one Hockomock League team that may be ahead in its preparation with a veteran cast of players in 1,000-yard producer Cincere Gill, 1,000-point basketball star Matt Boen at quarterback, Big Ten-bound two-way lineman T.J. Guy, Anthony Comer and a pair of Holmes brothers.
“We’ve got pretty good experience on both sides of the ball, so we’re kind of in a groove knowing what those guys can do,” Redding said.
