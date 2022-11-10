SEEKONK — Everything was coming up aces for the Seekonk High football team in its 30-0 MIAA Division 6 consolation blowout of Bellingham High Thursday night.
The Warriors’ defense allowed 153 total yards while Jaden Arruda went 8-for-11 passing for 119 yards. He hit Kevin Crowe for his longest completion of 43 yards.
On the ground, Arruda led all rushers with 95 yards on nine carries, scoring twice (9 yards, 24 yards).
Harry Murphy had 72 yards rushing and scored on a 32-yard haul. Joseph Nolan scored on a 3-yard run and added a 2-point conversion.
On defense, Crowe had two interceptions. Chris Amaral and Aiden Nasciamento each had half a sack.