ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High football team was unable to pull out a win on its ‘Senior Night’, falling to Taunton High in a 28-14 final on Friday.

The Bombardiers trailed 13-0 at halftime, but led 14-13 after three quarters. Attleboro had a 1-yard rushing score from Ethan Lako and a 48-yard reception to Ayden Ramirez go for six.