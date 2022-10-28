ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High football team was unable to pull out a win on its ‘Senior Night’, falling to Taunton High in a 28-14 final on Friday.
The Bombardiers trailed 13-0 at halftime, but led 14-13 after three quarters. Attleboro had a 1-yard rushing score from Ethan Lako and a 48-yard reception to Ayden Ramirez go for six.
After a successful two-point attempt on Lako’s score, and an unsuccessful two-point try on Ramirez’s score, the score remained 14-13.
Taunton was able to break off chunk-yardage runs for scores in the fourth quarter while Attleboro was unable to put points on the board. Malachi Johnson led Taunton in rushing with two scores.
Leading Attleboro was Lako’s 27 yards rushing and Adrian Rivera’s 25 yards rushing. Matt Harvie passed for 153 yards with three interceptions on 28 attempts, finding Ramirez for three catches and 75 yards receiving.
The Bombardiers’ Malachi Jefferson had a fumble recovery. Attleboro (4-4) and was the No. 9 team in Division 1 entering Friday with the playoffs around the corner.
Mansfield 31, Stoughton 0
MANSFIELD — The Hornets steamrolled the Black Knights, improving to 7-1 with its second straight shutout win.
Mansfield’s first score of the game came on a Tommy Smith 25-yard run, and was followed by a Travis Hennessy 24-yard field goal to make it 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Hornets extended their lead on a Conner Zukowski 8-yard pass to Drew Sacco, who crossed the goal line for a touchdown, and Mansfield led 17-0 at the half.
Tommy Smith continued scoring in the third quarter with a 9-yard rushing score and Charly Decelles added another touchdown in the fourth quarter from 3 yards out.
The win locks the Hornets in for the Division 2 state playoffs. Entering Friday, Mansfield was the No. 8 seed ahead of the final draw.
Seekonk 32, Jospeh Case 6
SWANSEA — Seekonk stifled Joseph Case, allowing just 127 yard of offense while the Warriors’ own offense ran wild.
Seekonk had 142 yards rushing from Biniyam Ribeiro, scoring one touchdown. Jaden Arruda had 82 yards rushing an two touchdowns, and Chris Amaral added one touchdown with just eight yards. In total the Warriors rushed for 300 yards with six different ball carriers. At half the score was 8-6 before Seekonk took off in scoring.
On defense Seekonk had six pass breakups, two coming from Evan Seals and on interception by Seals.
The Warriors improve to 4-3, helping give it a better chance of earning a spot in the Division 6 playoffs. Entering Friday, the Warriors were the No. 15 team in the division.
Greater New Bedford Voke 27, Dighton-Rehoboth 21
NEW BEDFORD — Dighton-Rehoboth was unable to keep Greater New Bedford Vocational off the board, allowing a 21-point second quarter to make the game even.
After scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter by Kevin Gousie (5-yard run) and Cole Bilodeau (4-yard run), the Falcons allowed back-to-back scores in the second quarter to bring the game to 14-14.
Bilodeau scored again, this time from 21 yards out, to put D-R ahead but New Bedford answered back with a24-yard connection from Nick Boucher to Aiden Lopes to make it a tie game at the half at 21-21.
A long fourth quarter score by New Bedford from Joseph Brightman was the difference. Destin Michener blocked the extra point to give D-R a chance to score to win, but the Falcons fell short.
Leading D-R defensively was Aiden Thurver and Nick Conte, both with fumble recoveries. Camden St. James and Michener both had eight tackles as well. Camryn Newman was credited with a strip sack and Luke Letoumeau had a sack.
Dighton-Rehoboth (2-6) is the No. 28 team in Division 5.
Dover-Sherborn 33, Norton 13
TAUNTON — The Lancers fell to 0-7 on the season with their loss to Dover-Sherborn.
The Lancers held a 7-0 lead at half over Dover-Sherborn, its largest lead of the day. Dover-Sherborn scored midway through the third, but missed the extra-point to keep Norton on top.
The Raiders scored again to take a lead, but Norton answered to even the score on an Aman Farid touchdown. Dover-Sherborn kicked it up a notch in the final minutes, pulling away with insurance over Norton.