BOSTON — The Attleboro High football team claimed five takeaways, scoring 18 points in the second half to overcome Boston College High 26-8 Friday in a consolation round game in the MIAA non-playoff bracket.
“We really played well in the second half, it was a good show,” Attleboro coach Mike Strachan said of the Bombardiers overcoming an 8-7 halftime deficit to win their third straight.
Ethan Lako swiped two BC High passes while Ayden Ramirez and Hayden Hegarty also had interceptions for the Bombardiers, who recovered a botched BC High punt return at the Eagles’ 17-yard line.
Attleboro gained the lead on its first series of the second half as sophomore quarterback Matt Harvie completed a 40-yard scoring strike to junior Anthony Salviati to take the lead 1:30 into the second half.
The Attleboro defense stopped BC High on a fake punt attempt for a first down on its first series of the second half and then Aidan Pantages recovered an Eagles fumble on the next series. Kaiden Murray converted that BC High turnover into a 4-yard TD run, giving Attleboro a 20-8 lead with 4:04 left in the third quarter.
The Bombardiers turned Lako’s second interception of the game at the Attleboro 5-yard line with 1:27 left to play in the third quarter into their third TD of the second half on a 2-yard run by Adrian Rivera. An 81-yard run by Rivera to the Eagles’ 3-yard line set up the score.
The Bombardiers (4-5) took the lead in the first quarter on a 5-yard TD run by Kaiden Murray.
BC High has but one win (over Malden Catholic) and has been rather porous defensively, allowing 30 points or more in seven games, including a 35-22 setback at King Philip in the season opener.
Attleboro denied the Eagles a potential second TD when Lako plucked off a BC High pass to end the first half.
The Bombardier defense again stood tall in the fourth quarter as BC High drove to the Attleboro 27-yard line with 3:25 to go, but was stopped on downs. “It’s a good win for us going into Thanksgiving (against North Attleboro),” Strachan said.
Seekonk 22, Millis 16
MILLIS — Junior quarterback Jaden Arruda orchestrated a 92-yard scoring drive with 2:30 remaining, scoring on a 13-yard run with 55 seconds remaining as the Warriors (4-5) won their MIAA consolation round non-playoff game Friday night.
Arruda converted a third-and-18 situation with a 35-yard pass to junior Steve Prew and then a 32-yard pass to junior Aiden Peterson.
The Warriors had three takeaways, including an interception by Harry Murphy to end the game.
Arruda factored in Seekonk’s 14-8 halftime lead by scoring on a 5-yard run and completing a 17-yard scoring strike to Peterson.
