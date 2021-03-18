ATTLEBORO — Mike Strachan is led to believe that his Attleboro High football team is much better than the one that squandered no less than a trio of first-half scoring opportunities in its season debut at Milford High last weekend.
Meanwhile, King Philip Regional High coach Brian Lee is convinced that his Warriors merely suffered through opening-game growing pains in committing three turnovers in the first half against Taunton High last Friday.
The Warriors will be bidding for their second victory of the season Saturday afternoon against the Bombardiers, who will be contending for their first win of the Fall-II season at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
King Philip relied on four takeaways, three created by Ryan Gately, in scoring 21 second-half points to beat the Tigers 21-6. Attleboro, on the other hand, was never able to sustain itself on offense while Milford quarterback Brady Olson threw four TD passes en route to a 34-0 shutout.
“Just cutting down on our mistakes, from what I’ve seen of the other teams too, there’s a lot of mistakes being made out there,” Lee said of the first games of the season throughout the Hockokock League last week. “We were going backwards a bit. Everything has been different with the preseason, so everyone is trying to cut down on mistakes and focus in on what we can control — the turnovers, lining up correctly.”
Strachan has used this past week of practices to reinstill the Bombardiers’ attention to detail on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve focused on basics,” Strachan said. “In the Hockomock League, there are no easy weeks. We have to bring our best game, we have to play right or we won’t have a chance to win.”
King Philip unveiled a potentially dynamic 1-2 running tandem of Mike Malatesta and Crawford Cantave against Taunton.
Attleboro has a workhorse trio of runners in Fred Wheaton, Kaiden Murray and the younger Strachan behind a young, but formidable offensive line.
“Without a doubt, you’re doing something and the kids ask you something and you say to yourself, we would have gone over that two weeks ago at camp,” Lee said of the layoff from the regimen of preparing for a season with nothing to build on from the fall of 2020 and no offseason workouts.
“They wear you down no doubt,” Strachan said of King Philip’s run-based offense and defensive postures. “They come at you, they want to be physical and they want to run right at you. They’ve got good kids, tough kids who are committed to the program
“That running back (Cantave) is the real deal, he breaks tackles, he’s quick and he’s fast,” Strachan said of a back similar in size, stature and explosiveness to Mansfield’s Cincere Gill.
For the Bombardiers, “we had so many opportunities (against Milford),” Strachan said of potentially having the lead instead of facing a 14-0 halftime deficit. “We’ve got to capitalize on the opportunity when we get it. We’ve got to establish ourselves. We’ve got to be able to run the ball and keep the offense on the field.”
The game plan is similar for Lee and the Warriors.
“In terms of Attleboro, they’re always big, tough, physical kids,” Lee said. “We always seem to have big time battles against them. I hope that we can hang in there against that size.”
Norton at Bellingham
Lancers coach Jim Artz might point to the 21 players that he lost to graduation from his 2019 Tri-Valley League Small School Division championship team as reason for concern.
“Having the extra week gave us more time to practice,” Artz said. “Under ideal circumstances, are we ready? No, but we have an extremely young team. I’m also super excited that the kids have worked so hard.
“Through all of the things that have happened, I hope that they seize every opportunity to play.”
Artz will also point to a most solid cast of returners who will be the foundation for whatever success that Norton will find in the abbreviated season of spring football. Best of all, the Lancers have a breakaway threat in speedy senior tailback Jahvon Morson, a threat to score with each touch of the ball, and a workhorse beside him in Anthony Tripolone.
The Lancers have a bevy of two-way lineman to block and tackle in 210-pound senior captain Nathan Arduino, 220-pound senior Ray Rodriguez and 210-pound junior J.D. Artz.
“The kids are just mentally trying to figure out — the season’s off, the season’s on, the season’s off,” Artz said. “Now we’re playing in March and you have seniors who are thinking about going to college, going into the military. I’ve never experienced that coaching football in the fall. It’s a different dynamic.”
Tri-County at Old Colony
It will be the “Cougar Classic” in March instead of on the eve of Thanskgiving Day for coach Kahn Chace and his Tri-County High football team, the Mayflower League season opener being played (7 p.m.) at New Bedford High.
“It’s been let’s go play for a while now,” Chace said of the anticipation and anxiousness of playing a game after a 15-month absence. The Cougars were not allowed any pre-season scrimmages and with COVID-19 protocol in place, some of the tools of teaching – game film review, one-on-one instruction – have been altered.
The Cougars’ program numbers are down at 32, “but the kids that we put out there are good,” Chace said. “As long as we stay healthy, we’ll be all right.”
Senior captains and linemen Sean Kubacki and Jason Wall are very sound, but much depends on the development of senior linebacker Angel Velez as a quarterback
“He’s very talented,” Chace said. “He can run the ball, throw it a little bit. He’s getting more comfortable each day.”
“We’re big and physical with good sound defense, and we’ll go as far as our offense takes us.”
Foxboro at Stoughton
“No two offenses or no two defenses are alike,” Foxboro High coach Jack Martinelli said of the need to prepare a team as best he can. “We just have to prepare them for whatever challenge there is the next week.”
Martinelli believes that his Warriors have that potential to score 49 points per game while allowing only a TD or less as they did in dominating the line of scrimmage and dominating Sharon in their season debut.
“I didn’t know what to expect, from a few practices, from one scrimmage,” Martinelli said. “You’re limited to the amount of contact that you can have prior to the game. I was pleased with our execution.”
Cam Prescott threw two TD passes,, Luis Sulham scored twice — once on a 65-yard punt return, while Chris McNamara, Dylan Gordon and Omarion Otto-Broomstein displayed their skill sets as runners with TDs.
“It’s a 50-50 proposition,” Martinelli said of fine-tuning Foxboro’s offense and defense and the need to be aware of what opponents present. “What the other team is doing is different from than before,” Martinelli said of scouting reports, some of which are 15 months old. “We looked pretty good from the game film, but we’re facing a tougher opponent this week.”
