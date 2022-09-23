NEW BEDFORD — The Attleboro High football team improved to 3-0 Friday night, shutting out New Bedford in a 20-0 win.
Matt Harvie passed for two scores in the first half, finding Ayden Ramirez (29 yards) and Cole McKenna (20 yards), and a third score from Shaun Maher (3 yards) helped seal the win for the Bombardiers.
Attleboro head coach Jim Winters said it was far from a perfect victory, but the defense’s work helped keep a zero on the scoreboard next to New Bedford’s name.
“We probably played a little sloppy, but defense played hard,” Winters said. “They were pretty aggressive there.”
Still undefeated, and with the Hockomock League schedule now ahead of them, Winters knows the schedule’s difficulty is going to be taken up a notch and is excited for the challenge.
“The kids are doing great and they’re all excited,” Winters said. “This is where we haven’t been in a while and I’m excited to get into the Hockomock League. Obviously we understand we need to step our game up.”
Mansfield 35, Doherty 0
WORCESTER — The Hornets dominated Doherty to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Mansfield jumped ahead with three scores in the first half, getting an 18-yard rushing score from Drew Sacco and two rushing scores from Brian Butler of 12 and 9 yards.
In the second quarter, Connor Curtis ran the ball in for an 8-yard score to make it 28-0 at halftime.
Tommy Smith crossed the goal line in the third quarter for a 13-yard touchdown. The tandem of Butler and smith combined for 152 yards and the three scores in lieu of Rocco Scarpellini, who exited due to injury in the first quarter. He had 72 yards rushing.
Mansfield’s defense intercepted three passes, with Caden Colby, Trevor Foley and Smith picking off passes.
Oliver Ames 35, Dighon-Rehoboth 0
EASTON — The Falcons were blanked on the road, falling to 1-2.
The halftime score for the Falcons was 20-0, a hole they were unable to climb out of. Quarterback Joel Dasilva was 0-for-5 passing with an interception and Cole Bilodeau led the team in yard with 60 rushing yards on 15 carries. Cam St. James had 33 yards on eight carries.
In total the Falcons had 117 yards on 33 rushing attempts.
On defense, Davin Salera had a team-high five tackles. Bilodeau had four tackles and Devin Michener also had four tackles, along with two for a loss and a sack.
Apponequet 36, Seekonk 6
SEEKONK — The Warriors lone score came from Joey Nolan, which wasn’t enough in a loss to Apponequet to drop Seekonk to 2-2 on the season.
Nolan led the Warriors in rushing with 107 yards on 13 carries, tallying all but 11 of the offensive net yards for Seekonk. Chris Amaral had 18 yards rushing.
Under center Jaden Arruda struggled, throwing two interceptions while getting sacked once. On defense, the Warriors allowed 366 yards rushing and 54 passing — totaling out for 420 yards.
St. Mary’s of Lynn 12, Bishop Feehan 10
LYNN — Bishop Feehan fell to 0-3 on the season, allowing a 74-yard punt return in the fourth quarter as the game-changing go-ahead score for St. Mary’s of Lynn.
The Shamrocks had a 33-yard passing score from quarterback Niko Iovieno to Connor McHale to give them the lead with 1:40 remaining in the first half.
A Brett McCaffrey 32-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, following an interception, put them ahead with some insurance at 10-6.
Plymouth South 21, Foxboro 14
PLYMOUTH — The Warriors and Panthers stood tied 7-7 at halftime, but Foxboro was unable to keep pace in the second half to fall to 0-3.
A Mike Marcucella pass to Eddie Feldman with 30 seconds to go evened the score entering halftime. A drive in the final minute of the game had Foxboro in position to break the game even but an interception sealed their fate.
East Bridgewater 21, Norton 7
EAST BRIDGEWATER — The Vikings scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half to march past Norton, dropping the Lancers to 0-3 on the season.
The Lancers scored in the second quarter on a Jake Ogilvie pass to Ethan Rodriguez, their first touchdown of the season. The Lancers held the game at 7-7 entering halftime and couldn’t hang on as the go-ahead score came at 6:18 in the third quarter.
Leading the Lancers in tackles was Aidan Gilbert with 10.