ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High School football team put points on the scoreboard at Tozier-Cassidy Field on three of its first four possessions during the first half of its Hockomock League game with Oliver Ames High on Saturday.
The Bombardiers amassed 244 yards on the ground with senior tailback Mike Strachan netting 117 and senior quarterback Jason Weir adding 58 yards while Attleboro’s defense was so stringent that the Tigers netted fewer than 100 yards of offense and did not cross midfield until their seventh possession of the game three minutes into the fourth quarter.
But, there were plenty of corrections to be made by AHS coach Mike Strachan and his staff after a 28-0 blanking of the Tigers.
For one, not being able to score a touchdown from the OA 33-yard line with 1:24 remaining in the first half.
Secondly, suffering an interception inside the OA 10-yard line on the first series of the second half. Thirdly, reviewing game film and the rule book to minimize the flag damage, accounting for 110 yards of penalties with 11 penalties.
“We have to clean that up, no doubt about it,” Strachan said of AHS being flagged five times in the first half for 55 yards — in stark contrast to the mere net 16 yards of offense generated by OA over the first 24 minutes.
“The offense we started to find our rhythm, we established the run and the defense played really well, but the penalties, that’s something we can correct,” Strachan added. “We have to correct it.”
Defensively, AHS never allowed OA beyond its own 49-yard line in the first half, initiating drives at the 28, 26, 28 and 24 yard lines, while 17 of the Tigers’ 23 rushes in the game went for gains for three yards or less.
Nolan Jaeger plucked off an OA pass at the OA 23-yard line — three plays after AHS had been intercepted — to end the Tigers’ second series of the second half. And that set up a 1-yard TD run by Weir.
The Tigers suffered a similar fate on their third series of the second half when Ethan Cameron intercepted an OA pass at the Bombardier 7-yard line.
“We stopped their run which was a positive thing for us,” Strachan added, while allowing OA just one completed pass in the entire game. “We’ll build off of this.”
The Bombardiers bulldozed through the OA defense during the first half with Strachan (13 carries for 73 yards), Weir (seven carries for 40 yards) and junior Sammy Morris bolting 49 yards around the the right end and along the sideline for the go-ahead six-point scamper to finish off a 60-yard, six-play opening drive.
AHS then marched 61 yards on nine plays on its second offensive set with Weir, behind a block by fullback Isaac Gudiel, running for 22 yards on the very first play to the OA 39-yard line. Weir completed a 16-yard pass to Justin Daniels and Strachan finished the set off with a 6-yard TD run with tackle Chris Leonardo and Gudiel creating space for him.
A holding penalty at the OA 23-yard line, then a bad pitch and eight-yard loss on third down denied AHS of a third consecutive TD on its third series.
The Bombardiers quickly found the end zone again on their fourth series, Weir completing a 32-yard pass to Nolan Jaeger, advancing the ball to the OA 16-yard line. Two plays later, Daniels scored from 10 yards out with left tackle Qualeem Charles creating a six-point highway. And Colby Briggs boomed the third of his four successful conversion kicks to give AHS a 21-0 halftime lead.
“We’re pretty physical and we can correct some things,” Strachan said, the Bombardiers next heading to Taunton Friday for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.