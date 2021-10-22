ATTLEBORO — Nobody in the Hockomock League saw it coming, save for the Attleboro High football team.
The Bombardiers had the unbeaten Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Divison-leading Panthers of Franklin High on the ropes through all four quarters at Tozier-Cassidy Field Friday night before dropping a 21-19 decision.
Facing a two-point deficit, sophomore running back Adrian Rivera and sophomore quarterback Matt Harvie engineered a potential scoring drive three minutes into the fourth quarter, but a fumble at the Franklin 20-yard line ended the bid.
The Bombardiers regained possession of the ball after a fumble recovery with just over seven minutes left and again drove into scoring position, to the Franklin 4-yard line, but the series ended on downs with 3:12 left.
Junior Anthony Salviati hit field goals of 25 and 35 yards during the first half along with taking in an 11-yard TD pass from Harvie in the second quarter as the Bombardiers closed the gap to 14-13 on Franklin by halftime.
Salviati’s first field goal gave AHS a 3-0 lead, while his second cut the Panther lead to 7-6 before Franklin answered with its second TD.
Harvie completed seven of 24 passes for 123 yards, while Rivera, in his first game as the feature AHS running back, gained 86 yards on 26 carries.
Franklin gained a 21-13 lead with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter, but AHS immediately responded by Rivera scoring from three yards out on the Bombardiers’ next series, but the potential game-tying pass fell incomplete.
Keigan Conley recovered the ensuing onside kickoff by AHS, but that Bombardier drive stalled. Senior defensive tackle Chris Leonardo recovered two fumbles in the game. AHS (1-5) next meets Taunton.
North Attleboro 42, Oliver Ames 12
EASTON — Tyler Bannon blocked two punts, while freshman QB Chase Frisoli factored into a pair of second quarter touchdown as the Rocketeers routed the Tigers in a Hockomock League Davenport Division game at Muscato Stadium.
North owned a 35-6 halftime lead as Frisoli scored on a 27-yard run with 5:49 left and threw a 15-yard scoring strike to Jack Munley with 2:05 to go.
Bannon put North into the lead by scoring from three yards out to complete North’s first drive. Then Bannon blocked two successive Tiger punts, the first of which he recovered in the end zone with 2:32 left in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead with Tyler DeMattio hitting his second conversion kick.
The Rocketeers became MIAA playoff eligible with their third win of the season. Greg Berthiaume scored on a 32-yard run with 8:49 left in the second quarter and Jared Inglese added a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter.
North Attleboro, which did not turn over the ball, next visit Stoughton.
Bishop Feehan 27, Bishop Fenwick 15
PEABODY — The Shamrocks pocketed a victory over one of the best teams in the Catholic Central League in downing the Falcons.
Senior Aaron Canuel gathered in 35 and 43 yard TD passes from senior QB Aidan Crump, while the Shamrocks intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble en route to their sixth victory of the season.
Senior Matt Saunders intercepted a Bishop Fenwick pass on the Falcons’ first series of the second half at the goal line and reversed field for a 99-yard TD run, accounting for the game-winning margin.
”I was so proud of the kids and the staff, we made adjustments,” Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell said, the Shamrocks having a 14-9 halftime lead. “Matt’s pass interception and TD turned the game around.”
An interception by junior defensive lineman Case Mankins helped Bishop Feehan overcome an early 9-0 deficit. The takeaway resulted in a 36-yard TD run by Cam Burns.
Bishop Fenwick botched the ensuing kickoff return with the Shamrocks recovering the fumble to set up the first of the two TD passs from Crump to Canuel. The duo combined again in the fourth quarter.
The Shamrocks (6-1) next have a Senior Night game Thursday at home against Austin Prep.
Norton 21, Dedham 14
DEDHAM — The Lancers needed every one of their three takeaways and a blocked punt by Anthony Tripolone to take home the Tri-Valley League victory.
The Lancers (6-0) gained a 14-0 halftime lead and held off the Marauders over the final four minutes with a pair of Jack Nihill pass interceptions. Colby Cerrone’s 51-yard TD scamper early in the fourth quarter gave Norton the win.
Dedham launched a seven-minute drive in the fourth quarter advancing inside the Norton 20-yard line, but Nihill thwarted that game-tying TD bid with an interception at the 1-yard line. After the Lancers were forced to punt on the next series, Dedham regained possession of the ball with 30 seconds left, but Nihill came through with another interception to seal the win.
Anthony Tripolone’s block of a Dedham punt on the Marauders’ first series allowed Tom Mulvaney to recover the ball in the end zone for the go-ahead six points. Mulvaney also hit three conversion kicks for the Lancers.
Norton took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter when Nihill snared an 11-yard TD pass from Nathan Tripolone. The Lancers also had a fumble recovery from Nathan Tripolone. The Lancers next visit Dover-Sherborn Friday.
Foxboro 42, Canton 8
CANTON — Senior quarterback Tom Marcucella threw for four touchdowns, two to Rashaad Way as the Warriors routed Canton in a Hockomock League Davenport Division game for their sixth victory of the season.
Marcucella completed 14 of 19 passes for 290 yards. He tossed to Way for eight yards, completing an eight-play, 72-yard scoring march and 76 yards, again to Way on the first play of the second set as Foxboro scored on its first two series of the game.
Marcucella also threw a 45-yard TD pass to Dylan Gordon in the second quarter and a 20-yard scoring strike to Tom Sharkey in that same session in building a 35-0 lead by halftime. A key sack by Brandon Mazenkes-O’Grady set up Marcuella’s TD toss to Gordon.
Foxboro scored on its first five offensive sets of the contest with Sam Carpenter hitting all five conversion kicks.
Gordon scored on a 7-yard run late in the first quarter, two plays into the Warriors’ third seriesafter a Canton fumble to create a 21-0 lead for Foxboro after 12 minutes. Gordon rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries, including a 9-yard TD run in the third quarter after the Bulldogs fumbled on their first play of the second half.
Foxboro forced four takeaways, including an interception by Sharkey. The Warriors host Oliver Ames next Friday.
Fairhaven 35, Seekonk 3
FAIRHAVEN — The South Coast Conference Small School Division title was captured by the Blue Devils, with Fairhaven keeping Seekonk out of the end zone on four trips inside the red zone.
Steve Prew booted a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter, cutting Fairhaven’s lead to 14-3 by halftime.
Harry Murphy rushed for 82 yards in leading the Seekonk offense, which advanced inside the Fairhaven 20-yard line twice during the second half, but lost the ball on downs and then on a fumble inside the 10-yard line.
