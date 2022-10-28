NORTH ATTLEBORO — With 1:17 left in the game, the North Attleboro High football team was left with a decision to make on fourth-and-1 from its own 47-yard line — to run for the first down or to punt the ball away, leaving the clock against King Philip Regional High and a long ways to go.

Rocketeers head coach Mike Strachan elected to run, resulting in a game-ending 53-yard touchdown romp by Greg Berthiaume helping clinch a 24-14 win over the Warriors Friday night.

