DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High football team rolled to a 27-0 romp of Plainville High (Conn.) on Friday night, with Cole Bilodeau leading the way on the ground with 124 yards rushing and two scores.

Bilodeau also had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. His first score was a 49-yard rushing touchdown with 6:47 to go in the first quarter, and his second TD on the ground came with under two minutes to go from 21 yards out.