DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High football team rolled to a 27-0 romp of Plainville High (Conn.) on Friday night, with Cole Bilodeau leading the way on the ground with 124 yards rushing and two scores.
Bilodeau also had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. His first score was a 49-yard rushing touchdown with 6:47 to go in the first quarter, and his second TD on the ground came with under two minutes to go from 21 yards out.
Bilodeau’s receiving score was a 19-yard reception from quarterback Joel DaSilva to make it 20-0 early in the fourth quarter. DaSilva finished the night 11-for-15 passing with 156 yards and a touchdown.
Kevin Gousie added a second quarter rushing touchdown from 12 yards out. He finished with 41 yards on four carries and 18 receiving yards.
Cam St. James rushed for 28 yards for the Falcons while Evan Thibert had 23 yards receiving and Jayden Solitro had one catch for 48 yards.
Dedham 33, Norton 20
MEDWAY — The Lancers were unable to keep up with the Marauders.
The game was 14-14 late in the third quarter, and was a 14-7 difference with Norton trailing at the half.
Ethan Rodriguez had 12 catches for 138 yards, scoring twice. Colby Cerrone had 12 carries for 125 yards and a score. Jake Ogilvie had the two passing touchdowns to Rodriguez, and tallied 275 passing yards.
Fairhaven 15, Seekonk 12
SEEKONK — A game-winning 29-yard field goal from Fairhaven’s Jarod Frates sank Seekonk, helping Fairhaven clinch the South Coast Conference Gold title.
A Fairhaven interception with under three minutes to go set up the chance late in the game. At the end of the third quarter, the game stood tied, 12-12 after Seekonk had led 12-6 at the half.
Jaden Arruda connected with Evan Seals for a 17-yard passing score to it 12-0 with 5:43 left in the first half. Seekonk’s first score of the game was the same connection, only going for a 32-yard score with 6:34 left in the first quarter.
Franklin 44, Attleboro 0
FRANKLIN — Attleboro was shut out on the road by Franklin, which activated the running clock at the half with a 37-0 lead. Franklin added one more TD in the second half.
Foxboro 36, Canton 14
FOXBORO — Big yardage plays helped bring Foxboro to a win over Canton, with the Warriors scoring four touchdowns from more than 25 yards out.
At halftime Foxboro led 22-7, a score that was not contested the rest of the way. Rushing for scores in the win was Brandon O’Grady on a 72-yard run and Lincoln Moore from 1 yard out.
Mike Marcucella had two passing scores in the win, hitting Rashaan Lewis for a 27-yard score, Eddie Feldman for a 66-yard socre and Nolan Gordon for a 28-yard score. Sam Carpenter also hit a 37-yard field goal.
Mansfield 35, Oliver Ames 0
MANSFIELD — Three touchdown receptions by Trevor Foley (29 yards, 43 and 28) in the first half, all on Connor Zukowski passes, helped put Mansfield ahead and blow out Oliver Ames.
Drew Sacco rushed for a 1-yard score in the second quarter and Connor Curtis rushed for another touchdown from 24 yards out in the fourth quarter to lock up the win.
North Attleboro 3, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — An Austin Clemente field goal was the difference for the Rocketeers in pulling out the win over Taunton.
Clemente kicked his game-winner in the fourth quarter for the only points on the board.
A field goal attempt by Taunton’s Ayden Delaney was blocked by the Rocketeer defense to keep the Tigers off the board.