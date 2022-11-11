READING — Nick Yanchuk rushed for six touchdowns and 362 yards on 35 carries as the Bishop Feehan High football team dominated Reading High, 48-6, to advance to the MIAA Div. 2 state semifinals Friday night.

“He’s a special player,” Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell said. “Props to the offensive line. I’ve got five seniors up front, they’ve played together for three years. We played a good defense. I don’t know if people recognize that, but we physically dominated them up front.”