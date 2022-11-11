READING — Nick Yanchuk rushed for six touchdowns and 362 yards on 35 carries as the Bishop Feehan High football team dominated Reading High, 48-6, to advance to the MIAA Div. 2 state semifinals Friday night.
“He’s a special player,” Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell said. “Props to the offensive line. I’ve got five seniors up front, they’ve played together for three years. We played a good defense. I don’t know if people recognize that, but we physically dominated them up front.”
Feehan struck on its first offensive drive, getting Yanchuk to bring the ball in from 25 yards out just before the end of the first quarter. He added another rushing score with 8:17 to go in the first half and then a third with 24 seconds to go in the second quarter.
“From that point forward, we were really riding a wave of confidence,” Pinabell said.
Feehan led 20-0 at halftime and never looked back. A 70-yard score from Yanchuk on the second play of the second half continued where the Shamrocks left off. He then scored his fifth touchdown of the night with 4:12 left in the third quarter.
Following a Reading touchdown Dante Bruschi had his own 70-yard rushing score with under a minute to go in the third quarter. Yanchuk added his sixth score of the game with three minutes left in the game.
“Dante continues to improve as a running back,” Pinabell said. “He had three carries for 92 yards and is also our fullback. To have (Bruschi and Yanchuk,) it really helps and gives us options.”
Reading quarterback James Murphy, a Brown University commit, was 10-for-25 with 122 yards passing. Obviously pleased with the offense, Pinabell praised his defense from Friday night.
“For us to do that to that quarterback is just an incredible job for our defense,” Pinabell said. “That was one of the best defensive games I’ve seen played.
Next up for Bishop Feehan is a border showdown with King Philip. Time, location and date for their semifinal is to be determined at a later date.
“They’re very hard-nosed and I think in some ways offensively we’re very similar,” Pinabell said of King Philip. “It’s going to be a heck of an opportunity.”
Foxboro 21, Bedford 14
BEDFORD — The No. 6 Warriors took down No. 3 Bedford, ending its undefeated season to earn a state Final Four berth in Division 4.
Bedford quarterback Eric Miles was limited against Foxboro’s defense, a key proponent in helping Foxboro get the win.
“I think the kids knew they had to stop the quarterback running the football,” Foxboro head coach Jack Martellini said. “They did a great job of keeping that quarterback in check.”
The Warriors opened the scoring following a play by kicker Sam Carpenter where he called his own number, scrambling 18 yards for a first down. That led to a Mike Marcucella touchdown toss to Tony Sulham from 24 yards out, putting Foxboro on the board in the second quarter.
“(It was) perhaps the play of the game,” Martinelli said. “He called his own number. That was the play that really got everybody going. It was a key play, momentum-wise.”
Lincoln Moore had the next two scores for Foxboro from inside 5 yards both times, giving Foxoboro a 21-6 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Martinelli said all 11 on defense were standouts in the win, sacking the Bedford quarterback three times while also getting an interception from Moore. The defense also had a fumble recovery and several fourth down stops.
Next up for Foxboro is No. 2 Grafton with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Time, date and location for the game will be determined at a later date.
Div. 2 Milford 27, Mansfield 21
MILFORD —Top-ranked Milford bounced Mansfield out of the Division 2 playoffs, scoring the winning touchdown with under two minutes left to play.
Scoring in the win for Mansfield was Drew Sacco on a 5-yard run, Connor Curtis with a 40-yard run and a Trevor Foley catch from Conner Zukowski for a 30-yard score.
Non-playoff Dighton-Rehoboth 28, Norton 16
NORTON — Dighton-Rehoboth rolled past Norton, overcoming a 14-point deficit to pull out the win.
Norton got up early on Jake Ogilvie 1-yard rushing sore and an Ethan Rodriguez 24-yard reception from Ogilvie in the first quarter.
D-R answered with a second-quarter touchdown by Cole Bilodeau, going off for a 72-yard rushing score to cut Norton’s lead in half. Kevin Gousie Jr. added an 11-yard rushing score to even it up at 14-all at halftime.
The Falcons added more on an 87-yard score from Bilodeau, breaking free to give D-R the lead. At the end of the third quarter, Bilodeau added insurance on a 19-yard rushing score. Bilodeau had over 200 yards rushing.
“Our gameplan, we always like to run the ball first, and we had some success running the ball against them,” Dighton-Rehoboth head coach Kevin Gousie said. “We had some play action that worked here and there, but overall the game plan was to try and run the ball.”
Destin Michener had 10 tackles, four for a loss. D-R also had an interception by Bilodeau.
“Our defense was outstanding,” Gousie said. “Cam Newman and Cam St. James, they had a pretty solid game on defense as well.”