ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High offensive line allowed sophomore tailback Nick Yanchuk to ramble for 106 of his 129 yards on the ground during the second half, allowing the offense to run 30 plays and own possession of the ball for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, the Shamrocks’ defensive line limited Malden Catholic to merely nine plays and 34 net second-half yards until the final two minutes of the Catholic Central League game, shutting out the Lancers throughout the second half.
Bishop Feehan may have played its most complete football game of the season in earning a 22-10 victory at McGrath Stadium Friday.
“Both lines of scrimmage played the best that they had all year,” Shamrock coach Bryan Pinabell said.
The Shamrocks’ offensive line with Nick Haven at center and some power blocking from senior captain Carter Campbell and sophomore Case Mankins allowed for Bishop Feehan to conduct a 12-play driving, consuming the initial 6:29 of the second half and then a 75-yard, 14-play scoring drive which consumed 7:23 of the clock.
Not just that, but the Shamrocks overcame a 10-8 halftime deficit by scoring a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns four minutes apart.
“Our defense didn’t do anything special, but we played good, hard-nosed fundamental football,” Pinabell said.
Bishop Feehan stopped Malden Catholic on its final four drives over the final 26 minutes, not allowing the Lancers across midfield until the final minute of the game.
The Shamrocks (2-3) regained the lead on a 24-yard scoring strike from junior QB Aidan Crump to senior wide receiver Billy Oram — on a fourth-and-10 play — six minutes into the fourth quarter.
The Shamrocks’ defense stuffed the Lancers on the ensuing series with Mankins creating a key two-yard loss on a second down Lancer running play and then kept Malden Catholic two yards short in attempting to convert a fourth down and 11-yard scenario.
Regaining possession of the ball at the Malden Catholic 41-yard line with 3:34 remaining to be played, the Shamrocks needed just four plays to reach the end zone. Yanchuk scored his second TD of the game on a dazzling 34-yard run — on a fourth down and 3-yard play — with guard Eddie Cinelli creating space for him.
“It was a total team effort by these guys,” Pinabell said, as special teams afforded Bishop Feehan favorable field position in the first half (starting at the Malden Catholic 29 and 13 yard lines and 49 on three series) and at the 34 and 25 yard lines to start second half drives.
Malden Catholic used a botched Shamrock punt to score all 10 of its points in the second quarter. A bad snap from center and a left-legged attempt to punt the ball from inside the Bishop Feehan 10-yard line resulted in the ball falling out of the end zone for a two-point safety.
The Lancers then used the ensuing free kickoff to take possession of the ball at the Bishop Feehan 47-yard line. Nine plays later, Malden Catholic scored its lone TD, Isaiah Bragg (119 rushing yards) scoring from six yards out.
Defense set the tone for Bishop Feehan right from the opening whistle. Sophomore linebacker Dante Bruschi dropped Lancer runners for no gains on second and third down on Malden Catholic’s first series and Campbell then erased a fourth down punt after a bad snap with a takedown at the Lancer 29-yard line.
That trend continued on Malden Catholic’s next series. Oram dropped a Lancer runner for a 3-yard loss on third down, followed by Oram recovering a Malden Catholic fumble on the very next play at the Lancer 13-yard line. That set up the Shamrocks’ go-ahead TD with Yanchuk scooting around the left corner with running back Miles Hannah providing the interference.
Malden Catholic was limited to 64 yards of first half offense (all on the ground) on 23 carries and Mankins had a strip sack for a 10-yard loss during the Lancers’ last drive of the game.
Yanchuk, meanwhile, latched onto the ball 14 times during the second half, having eight rushes for gains of six yards or more. He carried the ball six times for 25 yards in the go-ahead TD drive, but it was a Crump pass that sparked the set.
Facing a third down and 12-yard situation at midfield, junior wide receiver Aaron Canuel made a diving catch of a Crump pass — into the wind and rain — for a 16-yard gain and a first down to keep the set alive.
“I said to somebody earlier that we were going to play our best game in all three phases,” Pinabell said. “We finally put it together.”
The Shamrocks return to McGrath Stadium Friday for a season finale against Bishop Stang.
