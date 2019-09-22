ATTLEBORO — After suffering a final-minute setback at Milford High last weekend, the Attleboro High School football team suffered another stunning blow in the first quarter of Saturday against Dartmouth High at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
The Bombardiers surrendered a go-ahead touchdown to Dartmouth, but then bottled up the Big Green the rest of the way to secure their first victory of the season, 20-6.
Senior fullback Michael Strachan rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries, including a game-changing TD in the second quarter. Quarterback Jason Weir completed six of eight passes for 138 yards and scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Bombardier defense limited Dartmouth to merely a pair of second half first downs, forcing a fourth quarter fumble, while not allowing the Big Green inside the 20-yard line after the first quarter.
“We moved the ball well, on the ground and in the air,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said. The Bombardiers (1-1) held a 7-6 lead at the halftime, but was able to dictate play for most of the game.
Ethan Cameron tied the score on a 77-yard TD run on the Bombardiers’ second offensive series of the game and kicker Colby Briggs hit the conversion to put AHS in front.
Both Strachan and Weir scored from 14 yards out in the second half for AHS, which amassed 288 yards of offense, 150 of which came on the ground. The Bombardiers return to Tozier-Cassidy Field Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff against Oliver Ames.
Medfield 7, Norton 0
MEDFIELD — The Lancers have yielded merely 14 points in two games this season, but again struggled to put together offensive drives and ultimately fell to the Warriors in the Tri-Valley League game.
Dolan Wilke, Nathaniel Thomasson and Harrison Eck all stood out for the Lancer defense.
“At the end of the day it’s a team performance and we’re 0-2,” Jim Artz, the Lancer coach said of his team’s second straight shutout. “Us, as coaches, have to make some better adjustments and do a better job.”
Quarterback Colin Cochrane and Matt O’Keefe connected on five receptions while Cochrane ran the ball well for the offense.
Norton (0-2) will play Bellingham on Saturday.
Tri-County 49, Cape Cod Tech 13
FRANKLIN — Jordan Pina rushed for two first-half touchdowns, while Tyler Saunders threw for four touchdowns as the Cougars took a commanding 43-6 lead at the half to rout Cape Cod Tech for the Mayflower League victory.
Saunders picked apart the Cape Tech defensive secondary, twice throwing to Kolbie Blakely for first half touchdowns as the Cougars took a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Saunders found T.J. Sedham twice for touchdown as well, one of the Cougars two first quarter TD’s. Angel Velez and Timmy Rec each scored touchdowns while Blakely connected on all seven point-after attempts.
Following a bye week, Tri-County will travel to Cardinal Spellman on Oct. 5.
