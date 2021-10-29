TAUNTON — Victory has been fleeting for coach Mike Strachan and the Attleboro High football team, but the Bombardiers may have secured an MIAA playoff berth in taking home a 10-3 victory from Taunton High Friday nigh in a Hockomock League game.
The Bombardiers, with a 2-5 record and pending a ruling from the MIAA on whether a COVID-19-related “no contest” canceled game with New Bedford, could become Division 1 playoff eligible.
Attleboro (2-5) scored 10 first half points and kept the Tigers out of the end zone for all four quarters, save for allowing a fourth quarter field goal.
Taunton drove from its own 13-yard line to the AHS 1-yard line with a minute to go for the potential game-tying touchdown, but on a second down play, the Tigers botched the snap from center and junior Spencer Sherck recovered the ball to secure the victory.
A first Tiger turnover two plays into Taunton’s first series created the go-ahead and what proved to be the game-winning TD for AHS. Senior Hayden Hegarty recovered the Tiger fumble at the Taunton 33-yard line and nine plays later, on a fourth down play no less- sophomore Adrian Rivera scored from a yard out.
Another Tiger miscue, a botched fourth down punting situation, created a second scoring sequence for AHS. Anthony Salviati converted a 37-yard field goal at 7:19 of the second quarter to put AHS in front 10-0.
The Bombardiers had favorable field position during the second half, starting drives at the 30, 26 and Taunton 40 yard lines on its first three series, but could not advance into scoring position.
Rivera finished with 56 rushing yards on 18 carries, while sophomore quarterback Matt Harvie completed four passes for 66 yards.
Foxboro 42, Oliver Ames 13
EASTON — Dylan Gordon scored five touchdowns, including the return of a pass interception for 45 yards as the Warriors captured their seventh straight victory in routing the Tigers in a Hockomock League Davenport Division game at Muscato Stadium.
Gordon scored on runs of 46, six, 35 and two yards, giving him 19 rushing TD’s on the season.
Foxboro scored on its first three drives of the game and owned a 21-7 lead at halftime. The Warriors (7-1) will now await word on its MIAA Division 4 playoff status and a home game at Martinelli Stadium.
Dover-Sherborn 35, Norton 0
SHERBORN — The six-game win streak of the Lancers came to a humbling close in being routed by the one-loss Raiders in the Tri-Valley League game.
Dover-Sherborn scored on its first three series of the game to take a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and held a 28-0 lead at halftime.
The Lancers had a pair of passes intercepted, but it was a lack of tackling during the first half that enabled the Raiders to run wild. Norton crossed midfield twice during the second half, but never advanced into scoring position.
With Dover-Sherborn and Norton each having one loss in the TVL, the Lancers must beat Bellingham on Thanksgiving Day to gain a share of the title.
Norton will now await word on its MIAA Division 5 playoff status.
Dighton-Rehoboth 30, Apponequet 6
LAKEVILLE — Falcons quarterback Hendrix Pray passed and ran for a pair of touchdowns as D-R pulled away after a scoreless first half for the South Coast Conference win, snapping a six-week losing skid.
The two teams battled on even terms in the first two quarters, but could not put up any points. Pray got D-R (2-6) going midway through the third quarter, hitting wide receiver Justice Morgan for a 23-yard TD with 8:34 left in the quarter. Adam Pereira kicked the first of his four extra-points to make it 7-0.
On the Falcons’ ensuing drive, Cole Bilodeau scampered for a 26-yard touchdown at 5:44 of the quarter to make it a 14-0 lead before Apponequet answered with a 1-yard TD just before the end of the quarter.
Pray regained the Falcons’ two-touchdown lead by bulling in from four yards out with 9:27 left to play, making it 21-6 and Pereira added a 23-yard field goal with 3:09 showing. Jacob Suprenard closed out the scoring with a 63-yard touchdown romp in the final minute.
Defensively, D-R senior linebacker Caleb Newman had an interception in the first quarter and tackle Jared Botelho recovered a fumble with 30 seconds left in the game to seal the Falcons’ first win since their season opener.
D-R awaits its opponent in the state tournament next week.
Seekonk 35, Bourne 6
BOURNE — Harry Murphy scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Warriors gained a necessary third victory of the season to qualify for MIAA Division 6 playoff consideration.
The Warriors so controlled the ball during the first half that Bourne never advanced beyond midfield.
Seekonk (3-4) gained a 28-0 halftime lead as Vin Ribeiro and C.J. Cabral also scored on short runs for the Warriors. During the second half, Chris Hanwell scored on a 1-yard run after a 58-yard run to the goal line.
North Attleboro-Stoughton game postponed
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Due to a power outage in the Stoughton community which forced the cancellation of classes for two days, the North Attleboro High game schedule at Stoughton High was postponed.
The Rocketeers and Black Knights have a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Stoughton High, weather permitting.
The Black Knights were unable to practice for two days and officials from both schools agreed that it would be a competitive disadvantage to play the game.
