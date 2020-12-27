ATTLEBORO -- Pending approval by the MIAA, the Mass. State Health Dept. and local health officials, there may be a 100th meeting between the football teams representing Attleboro High School and North Attleboro High School during the proposed “Fall-2,” or gap season due to the coronavirus pandemic regulations guiding secondary schools athletic competition.
It is the intention of both Attleboro High and North Attleboro High to stage what would be their 100th “regular-season” meeting as one of the proposed five-, six- or seven-game schedule for teams during the “gap” season in March and April.
It is also the intention of the Bombardiers and Rocketeers to then stage what will be the 100th renewal of the Thanksgiving Day rivalry, once again pending health and safety guidelines within the communities in November of 2021.
“The schedule isn’t completely defined yet,” AHS football coach Mike Strachan said of the potential for a 100th game in April, possibly a commemorative “holiday” game on Easter Sunday, or the Saturday preceding Easter, on April 3. “It gives us five league (Kelley-Rex Division) games, and then possibly two other games. There has been talk about crossover games or playoff games, but we would have two games to be able to do that,” Strachan said of a meeting with the Rocketeers. But that is only if the Hockomock League determines whether they be playoff games or crossover games at the end of a five-game divisional regular season.
Don Johnson, the North Attleboro High coach, agreed that there are still a lot of what-ifs at this point, all predicated upon MIAA and Hockomock League approval.
“Everything is still tentative because we haven’t heard from the state,” Johnson said of the potential for a Big Red-Bombardier matchup. The first AHS-North game would be a tribute game to the graduating seniors in both programs in April. A second game is to be, hopefully, played on Thanksgiving Day in November 2021. “It’s up to them (MIAA) whether or not they would allow us to play or schedule any playoffs,” Johnson said. “Once that’s determined, then the (Hockomock) league can set its schedule. And we haven’t been able to do that because we don’t know what the MIAA wants.”
As the pandemic erased the fall high school football season, it was hoped that the Bombardiers and Rocketeers would stage a “Century Game” in April, with the possibility of it being a holiday game as well, to be played on the Easter weekend.
Conjecture among Hockomock League football coaches, including Strachan and Johnson, was to support a proposal for all of the traditional Thanksgiving Day rivalry games, including Mansfield against Foxboro, King Philip against Franklin, and North Attleboro against Attleboro to be staged on the “spring” holiday -- Easter Sunday or Holiday Saturday.
Attleboro and North Attleboro have met at Community Field and Beaupre Field in North Attleboro, or at AHS, including the newly christened Tozier-Cassidy Field, on Thanksgiving Day since 1921. It is the hope that one of the longest existing football rivalries in the Commonwealth would be resumed if football will be allowed to be played during the Fall-2 season.
“It is our hope that the anticipation of these two games will generate significant enthusiasm and uplift the spirits of the communities that have supported our teams,” AHS principal Bill Runey and North Attleboro High principal Peter Haviland said in a statement. “With marching bands and cheerleaders, we emerge from the constraints of a year-long pandemic, and embark on a second century of football between our two schools.”
AHS athletic director Mark Houle and North Attleboro High athletic director Kurt Kummer were also supportive of staging two Bombardier-Rocketeer games in 2021. “Rather than being denied an opportunity to participate in this storied rivalry, the members of the Class of 2021 and their teammates will have the chance to make history,” Houle and Kummer said. “Like their brethren in 1921 who kicked off the first century of Attleboro versus North Attleborough football, the Class of 2021 will usher in the second century of the rivalry by competing during the spring of their senior year.”
Due to social-distancing concerns, with 22 football players on a field and teams having upwards of 50 players or more on the sidelines, the MIAA moved the 2020 fall football season to the “Fall-2” or “gap” season slated for Feb. 22 through April 25.
Football was considered to be a “high-risk” activity. Hockomock League member schools were able to compete in cross country, golf, field hockey and soccer with revised rules during the fall. Meanwhile, the South Coast Conference and the Tri-Valley League also moved their football seasons to the “gap” season, pending MIAA approval with regard to the percentage of COVID-19 cases reported within a community.
It is the intention of both the AHS and North Attleboro High administrations to play the game, pending Hockomock League approval. The Bombardiers compete in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League, and the Rocketeers compete in the Davenport Division, each with six league members.
If each divisional member is allotted just five games within a division for the season, there would be no room for an AHS-North game. If teams were allowed to play six or seven games, then the possibility for a “Century Game” between AHS and North in April would exist.
“Between now and the playing of the first game in April 2021, school administrators, athletic departments, football coaches and booster clubs will collaborate to ensure that this celebration is befitting the rich tradition that has characterized this rivalry since its inception 100 years ago,” Runey and Haviland added in the statement.
“It’s all still up in the air, but if we had the possibility of playing (Attleboro), we wanted to start planning now,” Johnson added. “We wanted to have it in the works. If these seniors don’t get to celebrate the 100-year-old rivalry, then we’ll celebrate the 100th Thanksgiving Day game in November. So it’s kind of like having two opportunities, and hopefully we get at least one of them.
“It’s all tentative, but we just wanted to get in front of it in case the opportunity is there.”
Strachan and the Bombardiers like Johnson and the Rocketeers are relishing MIAA approval for a Feb. 22 opening date for practice. “Whatever the MIAA allows, we don’t know yet, this is a unique year,” Strachan continued.
“We need to give the senior class (of 2021) something to hope for,” the AHS coach said. “They deserve the right to have something special and not lose that right to a Thanksgiving Day game, especially the 100th anniversary. If it’s doable for an Easter Sunday weekend, it would be a great opportunity to do something special. We needed to get ahead and try to figure something out.
“It gives everybody -- the players, the students in the school, the community -- the feeling that something special is happening.
“If we can do five league games and then do two crossover games, without going outside (for non-league foes), we (Hockomock League administrators and coaches) thought that it was important,” Strachan said. “That’s what we’re hoping that the MIAA lets us do. The kids want to play their rivalry game. It will be a memorable game for the rest of their lives.
“It gives these kids some purpose, it gives us some hope.”
