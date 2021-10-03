ATTLEBORO -- Junior running back Cam Burns delivered a career-day in helping the Bishop Feehan High football team rout Archbishop Williams 35-7 Saturday in a Catholic Central League game during "Homecoming" festivities at McGrath Stadium.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Burns had a breakout game in filling in for the injured Nick Yanchuck by bulldozing for 241 yards on 33 carries, three of which were touchdowns.
The Shamrocks (3-1) gained a 21-0 lead by intermission and did not allow Archbishop Williams past midfield.
Connor McHale supplied the defensive heroics by intercepting a pass and returning it 24 yards for a third quarter touchdown.
Burns scored the go-ahead TD for Bishop Feehan on an 8-yard run to cap off the first series. He scored again on a 29-yard run in the second quarter and an 11-yard run in the third quarter.
The Shamrocks scored on two straight possessions in the second quarter with junior Case Mankins scoring from three yards out. Bishop Feehan visits Arlington Catholic Friday.
