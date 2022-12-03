FOXBORO -- At halftime, under the lights of Gillette Stadium, the King Philip Regional football team had Catholic Memorial right where they wanted them.
A score from CM with 16 seconds left (a 22-yard pass from Peter Bourque to Maxwell Tucker), and a failed 2-point conversion, sent KP into half trailing by a score at 14-7. The goal for the Warriors was to keep doing what they were doing, which was trying to run the ball effectively with the lead still within reach.
"Just keep doing what we're doing. We're hanging in there, we knew we needed to get a little bit more going," King Philip head coach Brian Lee said. "At that point, you're hanging in there and still feeling good about where we are."
Instead of coming out with an answer to open the second half the Warriors committed turnovers on its first two drives to open the second half, a fumble by Tommy McLeish and an interception on McLeish by CM's Maxwell Tucker. The latter interception spurned a scoring drive that put the game out of reach for the Warriors, with Carson Harwood catching a 22-yard pass to make it 20-7 with 1:22 left on the third quarter. The dagger came with 10:36 to go in the fourth quarter on a Jaedn Skeete 31-yard touchdown reception, making it the eventual final of 27-7 - giving Catholic Memorial its second straight Division 2 Super Bowl win over King Philip.
"It's the same thing that happened with us last year. In the second half we get tired, running guys on and off, all that. They wear you down," Lee said on Catholic Memorial's deep, skilled team. "There's some serious players over there. They just wear you down in the end. ... Just too much at the end."
To open the game, the Knights started with the ball and went 80 yards down the field for a touchdown, with Harwood punching the ball in from 5 yards out. The drive saw CM convert on a 4th and 1 and a 3rd and 17 situation,
The Warriors themselves were able to respond in kind, with McLeish scrambling his way into the end zone from 4 yards out to make it an 8-7 game with 9:49 to go in the second quarter. McLeish ended the game with 48 yards passing. Rudy Gately led the team in rushing yards with 45 on 14 attempts. Matt Kelley led in receiving with 31 yards on two catches.
At the half, King Philip was out-gained by yardage 225-60. Final yardage had CM leading 336 to 150 over King Philip. The Warriors couldn't get much going against a big, strong Catholic Memorial defensive line. Lee said it was hard to sustain drives despite hard work and good coaching.
"It's just a lot to hang with for a long time," Lee said. "Kids have such great heart and work so hard, coaches - we're gifted with great coaches, but in the end it's too much to hang with for too long. We couldn't bail out our defense enough because we couldn't run the ball and get sustained drives. It was hard."
Looking at the scope of the season, Lee is incredibly proud of how his guys battled through injuries and a tough schedule that saw them pick up notable wins over Xaverian, Milford and Bishop Feehan. The trip to the Super Bowl is King Philip's second in as many seasons and fifth since 2016.
Lee said an impressive season that came just short of the ultimate goal is nothing for the Warriors to be upset about, with Lee himself saying time will be taken to celebrate the year.
"For them to work and get back here, to have the kind of wins they had to put themselves back at this and get another chance at it, it's very impressive," Lee said. "I couldn't be more proud of what our ceiling could have been and how we smashed through it to will ourselves back here. It's a testament to the kids and their work.
"I am going to celebrate (the season) hard. These kids come out and know what they're up against, and they fought. ... Nobody wants to be average, these guys didn't want to be average or for it to be a rebuilding year. They came back to Gillette. I think that's crazy," Lee.
King Philip ends the season at 9-3. The win caps the year at 12-0 for Catholic Memorial with an active win streak of 29 games.
King Philip Super Bowl history
2016 — Division 1A Final: Super Bowl, King Philip 21, Reading 18.
2017 — Division 2 Final: King Philip 10, Lincoln-Sudbury 7
2018 — Division 2 Final: North Andover 6, King Philip 0
2021 – Division 2 Final: Catholic Memorial 42, King Philip 18 (at Gillette)
2022 – Division 2 Final: Catholic Memorial 27, King Philip 7 (at Gillette)
