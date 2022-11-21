BFHS_BFenwick Football
Bishop Feehan High running back Nick Yanchuk will be one of the workhorses of the Shamrocks’ running game when they take on Bishop Stang High Thursday.

ATTLEBORO -- Despite an MIAA state semifinal playoff loss to King Philip Regional High last Friday night, the Bishop Feehan High football team is looking to win its ninth straight in its holiday series against Bishop Stang High on Thanksgiving morning.

The Shamrocks fell to the Warriors in a ground-and-pound battle, rushing for well past the century mark in yardage. The patented rushing game returns this week for one more time at McGrath Stadium to snatch a share of the Catholic Central League title.

