ATTLEBORO -- Despite an MIAA state semifinal playoff loss to King Philip Regional High last Friday night, the Bishop Feehan High football team is looking to win its ninth straight in its holiday series against Bishop Stang High on Thanksgiving morning.
The Shamrocks fell to the Warriors in a ground-and-pound battle, rushing for well past the century mark in yardage. The patented rushing game returns this week for one more time at McGrath Stadium to snatch a share of the Catholic Central League title.
"It's important for us, it would be our second straight," Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell said. "I think our boys are excited to get back on track and finish their careers with one last home games. Playing for something important is good for us. ... It will be an emotional game for both sides. In rivalry games, anything can happen."
Pinabell noted the Spartans' tricky offense as something they've been trying to prep for this week. A "veer" offense which presents a triple option rushing game is difficult to simulate in practice, even with a deep Shamrock running back room and a talented offensive line, and is also hard to prep for on a short week.
Monday's practice didn't see anything out of the norm for the Shamrocks with weightlifting, film and a standard practice.
"Bishop Stang presents problems because of the offense they run," Pinabell said. "They run a veer option, so to get ready for that in a few days is challenging and does definitely put us at a disadvantage with a short prep time. It's a normal practice (on Monday). We didn't change anything or go longer. We just got out on the field and did the work we need to do. ... We work on technique, get to our assignments, it's all we can work on until we see it at game speed.
"It's challenging and they run it well," Pinabell said.
The Thanksgiving series between the two schools was interrupted from 1968 to 2011, but Feehan has not lost on Thanksgiving against Bishop Stang since the Cleveland Browns lost an NFL championship in 1964, with the Shamrocks holding a commanding 41-18-1 overall series advantage. Pinabell has no intention of breaking that run, and knows Bishop Stang will be coming out on Thursday morning ready to go.
A potent Feehan rushing game, spearheaded by Nick Yanchuk, will need to keep Stang off the field as much as possible and the defense will need to play fundamentally right to ensure the Shamrocks go home thankful for more than just family and a dinner on Thanksgiving.
"We just have to show up ready to play, because (Bishop Stang) is going to be ready to play," Pinabell said. "They had longer to prepare for us so they're going to be very excited for the opportunity to beat us. We just have to do what we do, control the ball on offense, and defensively we're going to have to play solid fundamental football and do a great job of tackling."
