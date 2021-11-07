PITTSFIELD — The Norton High football team is back where it belongs — with a victory.
The Lancers notched their seventh victory of the season, taking home a 28-12 road victory over Pittsfield High Saturday in the opening round of the MIAA Division 5 playoffs.
Colby Cerrone rushed for 124 yards on 20 carries, including a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns, as the Lancers (7-1) built a 14-6 halftime lead.
“The boys learned their lesson,” Norton coach Jim Artz said of a shutout loss at Dover-Sherborn which cost the Lancers hosting a first-round Division 5 game. “It was a valuable lesson and they came ready to play.”
The Lancers forced three interceptions with Evan Lander returning one 40 yards in the first quarter to knot the score at 6-6, along with the first of four Tom Mulvaney conversion kicks to take a 7-6 lead.
Jack Nihill and Dan Lombardi also has interceptions for Norton, which surrendered a TD to Pittsfield in both the first and third quarters.
Norton will visit top-seeded North Reading Friday at 6 p.m.
“When we play well, we’re a very good team,” Artz said.
Anthony Tripolone rushed for 72 yards on nine carries, while Nate Trioplone added 45 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Nate Tripolone’s 1-yard touchdown run and Mulvaney’s second point-after kick with 7:54 left in the second quarter gave Norton an eight-point halftime lead.
Cerrone scored twice on 4-yard runs in the fourth quarter, just 1:17 into the quarter and with 5:46 remaining.
“We ran the ball and controlled the clock,” Artz said.
Norton coughed up the ball once on a fumble and was forced to punt just once.
