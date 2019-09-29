BELLINGHAM — Norton High quarterback Colin Cochrane ran for two touchdowns and threw two more to receiver Jack Patalano while the Lancers turned in a solid defensive effort for a 28-6 victory over Bellingham High in a Tri-Valley League game Saturday.
“It was a great team effort defensively,” Norton coach Jim Artz said of the Lancers holding Bellingham without a touchdown for the first three quarters. “We had great run defense and pressure on the quarterback.”
Cochrane helped the Lancers take a 14-0 lead at the half as he ran for a 1-yard score in the opening quarter and later hit Patalano on a 30-yard strike in the second quarter.
Cochrane connected again with Patalano in the third quarter, linking up for a 70-yard touchdown reception to give the Lancers a 21-0 lead after three periods. Cochrane added breathing room with a fourth-quarter touchdown run of 25 yards.
Defensive ends Hunter Murphy and Anyde Williams, along with defensive tackle Nate Thomasson completely dominated the line of scrimmage while linebacker Dolan Wilkie contributed for the defense as well.
Norton (1-2) will host Dover-Sherborn on Friday.
Billerica 31, Bishop Feehan 5
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks were unable to find the end zone in losing the non-league game.
Feehan scored five points in the first quarter as senior defensive end Caleb Fauria was credited with a safety, while Craig Scharland kicked a 37-yard field goal.
After narrowing Billerica’s lead to 7-5 in the first quarter, the Shamrocks yielded a late second-quarter touchdown and could never recover, allowing 17 points in the second half.
Billerica hit a field goal to take a 17-5 lead in the third quarter. On the ensuing Bishop Feehan offensive series, the Shamrocks drove within striking distance only to have the drive end with a pass interception.
Senior linebacker Rex Bruschi recovered a second-half Billerica fumble.
The Shamrocks (0-4) next visit Malden Catholic Friday.
Somerset Berkley 14, Dighton-Rehoboth 7
SOMERSET — Sophomore running back Brady Walsh scored on a 68-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cut the Falcons deficit to one possession, but ultimately D-R fell in the South Coast Conference defensive battle.
“It was a close game the whole way,” D-R coach Dave Moura said of the Falcons who trailed 14-0 entering the fourth quarter. “Our defense played phenomenal.”
Walsh eclipsed the 100-yard mark on eight carries while Jared Ramos ran for 30 yards on four touches.
Miguel Garcia came away with a first-quarter interception for the Falcons. Other defensive standouts were defensive end Wes McQuaillan and linebackers Caleb Newman and Walsh.
D-R (0-3) will host Old Rochester on Friday.
Apponequet 35, Seekonk 20
SEEKONK — The Seekonk High Warriors had their three-game win streak snapped in being run over by the Lakers in the South Coast Conference game.
Apponequet scored touchdowns on its first and third offensive series, taking a 14-0 lead and then regaining the lead on the very next set after the Warriors had knotted the score.
Seekonk junior quarterback J.T. Moran completed 14 of 31 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns, with eight completions to Nathan Clarke for 125 yards. Jack Murphy rushed for 41 yards on nine carries.
After yielding 14 first-quarter points to Apponequet, Seekonk scored 14 second quarter points to tie the score. Robbie LeBeau gathered in a 26-yard scoring strike from Moran, while Murphy scored on a 15-yard run with both Warrior conversion kicks made by Steve Prew.
The Warriors didn’t score again until the fourth quarter when Robbie Sheahan took in a 9-yard pass from Moran. Seekonk had one takeaway on an interception by Jake McKitchen. The Warriors resume SCC action Friday in Wareham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.