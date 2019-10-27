NORTON — Make it five straight wins, a Tri-Valley League championship and an MIAA Division 5 playoff berth for the Norton High football team.
The Lancers recovered two fumbles and intercepted a pair of passes Saturday while senior quarterback Colin Cochrane threw two TDs and junior running back Jahvon Morson amassed 144 rushing yards and scored twice in a 26-13 victory over Dedham High at Adams Field on Saturday.
“We got the win, but if that’s got to be what we set the bar at, I wasn’t pleased,” Norton coach Jim Artz said of the Lancers being victimized by 168 passing yards by Dedham junior QB Frank Desario during the second half. Norton was also flagged for 10 penalties and 80 yards.
The Lancers had three takeaways during the first half, while limiting the Marauders to one net yard of offense.
On Dedham’s first play, Lancer senior linebacker Dolan Wilke intercepted a pass at the Marauder 18-yard line. Wilke put an end to the Marauders’ fourth offensive series as well with his second interception at the Lancers’ 43-yard line.
When the Lancers were forced to punt on the ensuing series, the ball hit a Maruader and Sean McNichols alertly recovered at the Dedham 29-yard line. Norton senior defensive lineman Nathan Thomasson recovered a Marauder fumble at the Norton 18-yard line in the final minute of the third quarter.
“The defense was outstanding in the first half, but in the second half we let everything get away from us,” Artz said of the Marauders driving 64 yards on nine plays, completing a fourth down and 13-yard play for a TD on its first series, then orchestrating a 70-yard, 10-play, five-minute set in the fourth quarter for another six points.
The Lancers turned two of their first-half takeaways into points. After Wilke’s first pass interception, Cochrane completed a 9-yard scoring toss to tight end Hunter Murphy.
McNichols’ fumble recovery set up the Lancers’ third TD, a 29-yard, six-play set finished off with Morson scoring from two yards out behind a Wilke block.
In between, Norton drove 74 yards on 10 plays for its second TD, Morson scoring from five yards out being escorted by 280-pound tackle Jameson McNaught.
Norton scored for a fourth time on its second series of the third quarter, a 72-yard TD toss to McNichols over the middle, the Lancer senior wide receiver then darting past one Dedham defender after another.
The Lancers held Dedham to nine net rushing yards, with 11 of the Marauders’ 15 running plays being for three yards or less. Norton limited Dedham to three pass completions in the first half.
“Way too many penalties, we weren’t clean — that kind of football will send us home (in the playoffs) if we play that kind of football again,” Artz added. “For a team that has had three coaches in three years, they have a lot to be proud of.”
Tri-County 35, Southeastern Regional 7
FRANKLIN — Tri-County now has five wins, the Mayflower League Large School Division championship and an MIAA playoff spot.
“Everyone worked together,” first-year head coach Kahn Chace said of his Cougars, who broke out to a 14-0 lead at halftime against the Hawks in their winner-take-all Mayflower League title game — Tri-County’s first championship since 2009. “Our kids came out with some big game jitters, but they settled down.”
So much that the Cougar defense did not allow Southeastern a TD until the final minute of the game. Junior T.J. Sedam had a pass interception for the Tri-County defense, which set the tone for the victory by stopping the Hawks on a drive to the Cougar 25-yard line late in the second quarter.
Jordan Pina (30 run, 20 run) and Angel Velez (8 run, 12 run) each scored twice for Tri-County, while quarterback Tyler Saunders scored on a 5-yard run.
Tri-County scored touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and then took control with a pair of third-quarter scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.