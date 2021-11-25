DARTMOUTH -- Senior quarterback Aidan Crump completed nine of 13 passes for 123 yards and three TDs as the Bishop Feehan High football team rolled to a 42-8 Thanksgiving Day win over Bishop Stang High in their Catholic Central League game.
Bishop Feehan (8-3) gained a share of the CCL title with St. Mary's, both finishing with 6-1 records. St. Mary's beat Austin Prep to gain its share of the crown as well.
"We came ready to play, we were determined to take care of business," Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell said as the Shamrocks scored on their first five possessions of the game for a 35-0 halftime lead.
Bishop Stang (2-10) gained a 2015 regular season victory over Bishop Feehan, but has never won a Thanksgiving Day game with the Shamrocks since the series began in 2012.
Crump converted first half scoring strikes of eight yards to Will Slavin in the first quarter, of 32 yards to Aaron Canuel and of 33 yards to Matt Saunders, both in the second quarter.
Senior Joe Brooks scored the first of his two TDs to put Bishop Feehan into the lead by scoring on a 1-yard run on the Shamrocks' first series. Sophomore Brett McCaffery faked the conversion kick and ran for the two conversion points. Brooks added a 23-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Junior 1,000-yard rusher Cam Burns totaled 76 yards on the ground, including a 25-yard TD run in the second quarter, the first of three Shamrock TDs in the quarter.
Bishop Stang crossed midfield three times during the first three quarters, but was unable to dent the Shamrock defense for a TD until the fourth quarter.
Junior linebacker Dante Bruschi and senior cornerback Dan Haggarty each had an interception for Bishop Feehan.
"To gain a share of the league title was a great accomplishment," Pinabell said.
The Shamrocks were coming off of two playoff losses, to Wellesley and Reading, while also having a season-opening win over MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl finalist North Attleboro.
"You could tell right away that the kids were ready and prepared to play, we had a great week of practice," Pinabell said. "The focus was there."
Norton 27, Bellingham 21
BELLINGHAM -- It was gut-check time for the Lancers at halftime, facing a 14-0 deficit with a share of the Tri-Valley League title in jeopardy.
"I challenged them, we were not playing well," Norton High coach Jim Artz said.
The Lancers rallied for four second half touchdowns, taking the lead for a second and final time with 50 seconds left on a 32-yard TD pass from senior Matt Kirrane to Evan Landers.
After allowing three straight TD's to Norton, Bellingham tied the score at 21-all with 1:50 remaining.
Kirrane engineered three fourth quarter scoring drives for Norton, which concluded its season at 8-2 overall, gaining a share of the TVL title with Dover-Sherborn, both closing the campaign with 4-1 records.
"We just had to play a whole lot better," Artz said of Norton surrendering two first-half touchdowns to Bellingham on long drives, then stopping the Blackhawks twice with interceptions.
Norton drove 70 yards on its first offensive series of the second half with Anthony Tripolone scoring from three yards out and followed by the first of three conversion kicks from Tom Mulvaney.
Norton knotted the score at 14-all on a 15-yard TD pass from Kirrane to Jack Nihill. The Lancers took their first lead at 21-14 with just over four minutes left on a 9-yard run by junior tailback Colby Cerrone (102 rushing yards).
"It was a gutty performance by our kids," Artz said. "To be down at the half, to play the way that we did and then to come back and dominate the second half speaks loads about these kids."
Dighton-Rehoboth 20, Seekonk 14 (OT)
REHOBOTH -- The Falcons rallied three times, taking the lead for the first time on its first series of overtime to win a thrilling Thanksgiving Day matchup with arch-rival Seekonk at Robert T. Roy Field.
"We certainly had to work hard to win," D-R coach Kevin Gousie said. "That's pretty much an all-junior team over there in Seekonk and those kids played out of their minds. They showed up ready to play."
In the extra session, D-R won the coin toss and elected to have possession for the first series and scored. On the third play of the set, junior tailback Cole Bilodeau scored from five yards out.
Seekonk was unable to dent the end zone on four rushing plays, the series ending at the Falcons' 5-yard line.
"We dominated that game, we just didn't get rewarded there at the end," Seekonk coach Jason Azulay said.
The Falcons deadlocked the score at 14-all with under two minutes remaining as sophomore running back Kevin Gousie, Jr., the son of the D-R coach, found some early space and won a footrace for a 90-yard TD scamper.
The Warriors (4-6) took the lead on a 10-yard run by junior Chris Amaral in the first quarter and regained the lead, at 14-7, in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run by junior QB Jaden Arruda. After each TD, Steve Prew hit the conversion kick.
The Falcons (5-6) got on the scoreboard in the second quarter as senior QB Hendrix Pray directed a 73-yard scoring drive, finishing it off with a 1-yard run. Adam Pereira hit the first of his two conversion kicks.
"Turnovers and penalties really hurt us," Gousie said of the Falcons being unable to gain ball possession and field position, while having a TD nullified by a flag. "We didn't help ourselves at all and kept shooting ourselves in the foot."
