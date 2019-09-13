REHOBOTH — Through eight quarters of football this season, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High football team has entered the end zone just once.
After taking the lead on its very first possession Friday at Robert T. Roy Field, compliments of a 37-yard field goal by sophomore Adam Pereira, the Falcons were unable to score on their next nine offensive possessions in falling 14-3 to Plymouth South.
The Falcons started their series in the second half at the 36, 30, 37, 44, 38 and 31-yard lines, crossing into Plymouth South territory three times, but not advancing inside the Panthers’ 20-yard line in any of their 10 offensive sets.
To make matters worse, the Falcons surrendered the go-ahead touchdown to Plymouth South on a 73-yard, 14-play drive which consumed 7:40 of the clock.
On their very first series of the second half, D-R surrendered a second touchdown to the Panthers as Jack Ottino intercepted a second down pass and returned the ball 64 yards for a second score.
“We’re young, they’re trying, they’re learning the game of football,” D-R coach Dave Moura said.
The Falcons netted just 67 yards of offense in the first half, had 10 second-half passes fall incomplete and 13 rushing attempts yielded three yards or less.
The Falcons were coming off of a season-opening 21-point loss at Canton.
The Falcons and Panthers are no strangers to each other, D-R having beaten Plymouth South 26-6 during the 2018 MIAA Division 4 semifinal playoffs en route to the Super Bowl.
The Falcons drove to the Plymouth South 47-yard line on their third series of the first half, but no further. Then in the second half, D-R drove to the Plymouth South 35 (on its second series), 38 (on its fifth set) and 37 (on its sixth series), being forced to punt three times in each half.
“We need more experience — the heart was there, the effort was there,” Moura said.
Junior Jaren Ramos rushed for 38 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards, while junior QB John Marcille threw for 112 yards.
The Falcons allowed the Panthers to convert four third-down situations during their first half scoring drive, but forced Plymouth South to punt on three consecutive second half series.
“We got to teach them how to block, teach them how to carry the football, how to run routes better, how to throw better,” Moura said. “We have a great group of kids, I think we’ll be OK.”
D-R is off until a Sept. 28 game at noon at Somerset. Berkley.
