REHOBOTH — It was a script that Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High football coach Kevin Gousie had long sought after this season.
Finally, in their ninth game, the Falcons were able to mix the run (139 yards) with the passing game (seven completions), complemented by the defense (three interceptions) and specialty teams (starting five of six first-half series at no less than the 33-yard line).
Junior running back Cole Bilodeau rambled for 127 yards, while senior running back Jake Suprenard produced 98 yards on the ground and three touchdowns as the Falcons overpowered Dedham High 35-14 Thursday night at Robert T. Toy Field in a consolation-round MIAA non-playoff game.
In winning their third game of the season, the Falcons put a single-game best total of points on the scoreboard. D-R with 14 first-half points, blanking Dedham through the initial 24 minutes, while turning two of its interceptions into points.
“We kept playing smart football,” Gousie said of his Falcons, who limited Dedham to just 45 net yards of offense in the first half, not allowing the Marauders past midfield on six series. “We appealed to their pride — not have turnover and use the clock.”
Logan Bettencourt plucked off a Marauder pass to ended Dedham’s second series of the game, while Morgan Justus picked off another to put a halt to the Marauders’ fifth set of the first half.
The Falcons turned Justus’ takeaway into points, a 42-yard, nine-play march with Suprenard scoring the first of his three TD’s on a 7-yard run created by Pereira’s power blocking on the left side.
D-R set the wheels in motion for success on its very first series, a 66-yard, six-yard scoring drive with Bilodeau bursting through the Dedham secondary for a 62-yard six-point scamper.
“I told them at halftime that they can’t feel good about themselves,” Gousie warned his Falcons, only to see the Marauders drive 68 yards on eight plays at the outset of the second half to score, closing the gap to 14-7. “I was a little worried after that, but they didn’t quit.”
Suprenard intercepted a third Dedham pass at the Falcons’ 39-yard line and returned the ball 33 yards to the Dedham 28-yard line. Six plays later, Falcon QB Hendrix Pray combined with Kevin Gousie, Jr. for a 7-yard scoring strike and Adam Pereira drilled the third of his five conversion kicks for a 21-7 margin.
The Falcons initiated first half drives at the 34, 23, 33, Dedham 44, 48 and 42 yard lines and left opportunities for more points on the field.
Pereira (minus 10 yards) and Caleb Newman (minus 11 yards) both created QB sacks for the Falcons, while Pereira was the nosehead as the Falcons denied Dedham on a fourth down and 1-yard situation at the Marauder 44-yard line to end Dedham’s third series of the first half while protecting a 7-0 lead.
Suprenard bolted 31 yards on D-R’s very first play of a series to start the fourth quarter, then two plays into the Falcons’ very next series, he bolted 48 yards for six more points.
“We always play hard, that’s all I want and it gives us momentum going into the Thanksgiving Day game with Seekonk,” Gousie added.
