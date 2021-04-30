REHOBOTH — It has been two weeks since the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High football team last stepped onto a field for a game, and more than a month since they routed the Bulldogs of Old Rochester Regional High by 27 points in its South Coast Conference season opener.
The stakes are greater this time as the Falcons, coming off of their first setback of the season, meet ORR in the semifinal round of the SCC Large School Division playoffs Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Somerset Berkley High.
“All I know is that we’re playing another football game,” D-R coach Dave Moura said of his Falcons (3-1), who had a final week of the regular season with Greater New Bedford Voke canceled due to COVID 19 protocol.
“They’re a much-improved team, they’re more diversified in terms of what they do offensively since that first game,” Moura said of the Bulldogs. “Their quarterback, receiving corps and running backs are better and in sync. And defensively, they’re playing better, flying around to the ball.
“It’s going to be a challenge, it’s a new season, a playoff game. We’re the No. 2 seed and we’re playing a football game. I’m not complaining.”
