SOMERSET — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High football team went scoreless through the second half of its South Coast Conference game at Somerset Berkley, but still came home with a 14-6 victory Friday.
The Falcons (3-0) next have a showdown with Apponequet Friday at Robert T. Roy Field for first place in the Large School Division of the SCC.
D-R did all of its scoring in the second quarter, while keeping the run-prone Blue Raiders out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.
Brody Jacques took in a 25-yard scoring pass from John Marcille on the Falcons’ first drive of the second quarter, while Brady Walsh added a 25-yard TD run late in the session. Connor Bain laced both conversion kicks.
Caleb Newman had an interception for D-R, while Wes McQuillan forced a fumble which Newman recovered in the third quarter. The Falcons’ defense then stopped Somerset Berkley on a drive onto D-R territory with just over two minutes left.
St. Mary’s (Lynn) 28, Bishop Feehan 14
LYNN — The Shamrocks were always a touchdown behind in losing the Catholic Conference League game at the Manning Bowl.
St. Mary’s owned a 7-0 first quarter lead and 14-7 halftime lead after the Shamrocks (1-2) got on the scoreboard in the second quarter on a 4-yard run by quarterback Aidan Crump to knot the game at 7-all.
The Shamrocks again closed the gap to 21-14 in the third quarter on an 18-yard run by Nick Yanchuk.
The Shamrocks were unable to get any takeaways. Bishop Feehan hosts Malden Catholic Friday.
Seekonk 28, Bourne 19
SEEKONK — Senior Greg Desmarais had his best run-pass catching game in a Warriors’ uniform in the South Coast Conference victory.
Desmarais hauled in a 5-yard TD pass in the second quarter and a 25-yard TD pass in the third quarter, both from J.T. Moran.
Seekonk owned a 21-6 lead, but the Canalmen cut the gap to 21-19 entering the fourth quarter. There on the Warriors’ first drive, Moran engineered a 55-yard scoring drive.
Moran put Seekonk ahead in the first quarter on a 2-yard run, while Robbie Lebeau added a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter. Jacob Barreira intercepted a pass for the Warriors (2-1), who next visit Wareham Friday.
Tri-County 38, St. John Paul 6
DORCHESTER — T.J. Sedam rushed for 100 yards and scored three touchdowns in powering Tri-County to the non-league win.
The Cougars built a 24-6 halftime lead and dominated on defense, limiting St. John Paul to 68 net yards of offense. St. John Paul quarterback Brendan Hyde completed 10 of 17 passes for 52 yards, but the running game yielded but 18 yards on seven carries.
The Tri-County defense forced four punts, had an interception and two quarterback sacks.
Sedam ignited the Cougars by scoring on a 93-yard punt return just four minutes into the game. He added a 56-yard TD run (at 9:32) and a 7-yard TD run (at 5:13) both in the third quarter, while also having conversion rushes on Tri-County’s first two touchdowns.
Caleb Mucciarone (5-yard run with 6:02 left in the first quarter) and John Grenner (9-yard run with 8:25 left in the second quarter) also scored for the Cougars.
Tri-County amassed 235 of its 251 net offensive yards on the ground, having 10 first downs, while having one turnover and one penalty. Mucciarone added 68 yards on six carries, while Ace Ayotte had 29 yards on three carries.
