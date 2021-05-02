SOMERSET — Neither Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High nor Old Rochester Regional High squandered many scoring opportunities in their South Coast Conference football playoff semifinal game Saturday night, but in the end, it was the Falcons who came up short.
Trailing 36-35 and driving down the field with time running down in the fourth quarter, the Falcons mishandled a pistol snap just past midfield and fumbled the ball away to the Bulldogs with 55 seconds left, ending the season for D-R.
The second-seeded Falcons rolled up 391 yards in total offense, mainly on the arm of quarterback John Marcille, who completed 13 of 22 attempts for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Bulldogs, who advanced to the SCC Blue Division championship game against Apponequet.
“Both sides were throwing the ball mostly,” D-R coach Dave Moura said. “They both adjusted their games.”
D-R, which had beaten Old Rochester 42-15 in their season opener, took a 35-28 lead with 7:25 left in the fourth quarter on a 39-yard Marcille touchdown pass to Aidan O’Connor and the first of five extra-point kicks from Connor Bain.
The Bulldogs (2-2) answered by driving the field and scoring on a Ryon Thomas five-yard touchdown toss to Ryan Quinlan with 2:19 left to play to pull within 35-34. Thomas then scored on the two-point conversion to put the Bulldogs ahead to stay.
The Falcons (3-2) opened the scoring when fullback Brady Walsh bulled over from one yard out a 4:34 of the first quarter before ORR tied it early in the second quarter when Thomas hit wideout Thomas Durocher on an eight-yard conversion pass on fourth down.
D-R came right back with a drive capped by O’Connor’s 35-yard run into the end zone with 8:41 before halftime, but the Bulldogs answered again on their next drive as Thomas passed them downfield, running it in himself from a yard out to knot the game at 14-all.
The Falcons closed out the first-half fireworks with Walsh again scoring from a yard out to give D-R a 21-14 lead at the intermission.
D-R opened the margin to 28-14 early in the third quarter on its first possession, as Marcille connected with wideout Brodie Jacques on a 94-yard bomb, but the Bulldogs closed to within 28-20 on their next drive with Stephen Arne’s six-yard scamper over the goal line.
It stayed that way until the fourth quarter when Thomas hit Dylon Thomas for a 26-yard scoring strike to tie it at 28-all after Ryon Thomas found Durocher for the two-point conversion pass.
O’Connor finished with seven carries for 93 yards, while Brady Walsh had seven carries for 31 yards. Jacques had eight catches for 158 yards, O’Connor one catch for 40 yards and Vinny Ruffini one catch for 34 yards.
