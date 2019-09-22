ATTLEBORO — Tyler DeMattio presented a glimpse into the potential for his greatness on the football field for North Attleboro High last Thanksgiving Day against Attleboro High, but the sophomore raised the bar again Saturday at Bishop Feehan High’s McGrath Stadium.
DeMattio accounted for 32 points with four touchdowns, a field goal, a two-point conversion rush and three conversion kicks in a wild 38-27 victory over the Shamrocks.
The Big Red quarterback directed the Rocketeers to 31 second-half points with scoring drives of 82, 48 and 43 yards while carrying the ball 31 times for 262 yards.
DeMattio rushed for 172 yards during the second half on 21 carries, twice scoring on 1-yard runs within 1:20 early in the fourth quarter to present the Rocketeers with a 35-21 advantage and then booted a 19-yard field goal with just over two minutes left to create a two-possession advantage for North.
“We kept saying all week, that’s the guy, No. 6, who we’ve got to stop all week,” Bishop Feehan High Bryan Pinabell said of DeMattio. “He’s a special talent, he’s going to make a good running back in college somewhere.”
The Shamrocks rode the passing wizardry of junior Brady Olson, who may have had his best-ever varsity game with 15 pass completions — to six different receivers — for 235 yards and four TDs, with two caught by senior tight end Caleb Fauria, who had six catches for 105 yards.
“I’m very proud of my kids,” Pinabell said. “I’m proud of our effort, there were times where we dug deep. Hand it to North, they came out in the second half, they played physical. Once again it came down to three critical plays.”
the Shamrocks were unable to drop DeMattio on fourth down on North’s first series of the second half, with the Rocketeer making a superb second-effort run for 16 yards to the Bishop Feehan 3-yard line to set up his second TD.
The Shamrocks surrendered a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to North junior Tom Whalen after taking a 21-13 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Shamrocks yielded an interception, tipped by North Attleboro’s Tom O’Neill into the arms of Russ Dunlap on Bishop Feehan’s first play after DeMattio had put North ahead 28-21. That resulted in DeMattio scoring again from a yard out, two Rocketeer plays later with guard Harry Bullock springing him space.
“We have to give him every award we’ve got,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said of DeMattio.
“Our kids are not acclimated to the heat and we were dropping left and right (with hydration issues),” Johnson added. “I was pleased with the way that guys hung in there. We appealed to them, that’s what the conversion was at halftime, it wasn’t about x’s and o’s — it was just about being tough.”
Olson engineered Bishop Feehan on an 80-yard, 10-play drive, throwing an eight-yard TD toss to Nick Norko to regain the lead at 21-13. Impressively, Olson completed a fourth down and 10-yard pass to Norko for 22 yards to the North 11-yard line to keep the drive alive.
Olson then directed the Shamrocks on a 70-yard, nine play set resulting in him throwing a 21-yard TD pass to Fauria to narrow North’s lead to 35-27 with just under eight minutes remaining. In that series, Olson completed a 27-yard pass to Billy Oram, advancing the ball to the North 43, then he converted a fourth down and 2-yard scenario with a rush for the first down.
But, Bishop Feehan’s last gasp was undermined when Colby Feid plucked off a Shamrock pass at the North 13-yard line with just under two minutes remaining.
Bishop Feehan scored on its first two offensive series of the game. Fauria hauled in a pass from Olson over the middle and turned it into a 71-yard highlight film TD run, defying North defenders.
North responded by scoring on its first set, DeMattio orchestrating a 63-yard, seven-play drive set up by Alex McCoy’s 28-yard kickoff return.
Olson immediately regained the lead for Bishop Feehan with a 78-yard, nine-play series. Nick Gugliotta made a catch falling into the end zone for a 16-yard TD preceded by Fauria taking in another Olson pass for a 19-yard gain to the North Attleboro 33-yard line.
“Bishop Feehan has a lot of good athletes and their QB (Olson) gets rid of the ball quickly, we weren’t able to get to him,” Johnson added. “We’ve felt all along that if we can run the football that will keep us in games,” Johnson added. “The rest of the package needs to come.”
Bishop Feehan has a home date Friday against Billerica, while North will host Foxboro Saturday with the time to be determined.
