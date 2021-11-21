QUINCY -- Greg Berthiaume, the junior linebacker saved Saturday for the North Attleboro High School football team and reserved a spot in the MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl game.
Owning merely a four-point lead at intermission of the Division 3 semifinal round game at Veterans Stadium against once-beaten Billerica, the Rocketeers lost possession of the ball on a fumble inside the red zone on their very first possession of the second half.
The once-beaten Indians of Billerica High responded by driving from their own 15-yard line to the 4-yard line of the Rocketeers, intent upon cashing in on the takeaway and taking the lead for the second time of the Final Four game.
Instead on a first down play, Berthiaume leveraged his six-foot, 185-pound frame, forced a fumble and regained possession of the pigskin for the Big Red.
The Rocketeers went on to deny Billerica points on all four of its second half series, paving the way for a 28-10 victory and a return to the MIAA Super Bowl for the first time since 2017.
Senior tailback Tyler DeMattio rushed for 164 yards and scored four TD's as North (7-3) won its fifth straight game heading into the Thanksgiving Day game at Attleboro High.
While North had a 33-yard field goal attempt blocked on its second series of the second half, the Rocketeers went on to march 45 yards on seven plays and 76 yards on two plays for 14 fourth quarter points, DeMattio taking in a 17-yard scoring strike from freshman QB Chase Frisoli and scoring on a 71-yard burst respectively.
"The turning point definitely was that fumble recovery (by Berthiaume) in our red zone after I had fumbled at the other end," DeMattio said. "We got the ball back and drove down the field, it feels great. I wanted this my whole life to play at Gillette Stadium!
"We knew that every week was going to get harder," DeMattio said of North trumping Plymouth North and Milton during the first two playoff rounds. "We fought through tough conditions, they (Billerica) were the best team we've played in the playoffs."
North built a 21-10 lead on its third series of the second half, Frisoli and DeMattio combining talents on a TD toss over the middle. During that drive, Frisoli converted a third down and 2-yard situation with a 24-yard pass to tight end Jack Munley, which advanced the ball to the Billerica 13-yard line.
"That's the first time all year that I felt that we got a lucky break," North coach Don Johnson said of Berthiaume's fumble recovery instead of officials whistling the play dead. "The kid's (Berthiaume) working hard that caused it happen, but those things have been happening against us and it really worked out."
The Rocketeers well protected that margin as Billerica drove to the North 24-yard line. DeMattio created a 10-yard QB sack and North thought it had regained possession of the ball, but an intercepted pass was over-ruled by a penalty. But, a last gasp fourth down and 2-yard scenario for Billerica ended when Jared Vacher and DeMattio dropped an Indian runner for no gain.
"We stopped them, that fumble (recovery by Berthiaume) was nice, after that it was really our game," Vacher said. "We just took over, that's what it's all about."
Two plays later, DeMattio burst through the Billerica secondary and tip-toed the left sideline for a 71-yard scoring romp.
"They're (Billerica) tough, they have play-makers," Johnson said of the Rocketeers being on edge, having to make one play after another to gain and then maintain the upper hand.
Despite poor field position, starting drives at the 44, 15, 8 and 24-yard lines during the second half, Billerica twice drove onto North soil with QB Joe Green (69 second half rushing yards).
The Rocketeers drove 60 yards on seven plays on its very first series, taking the lead on a 34-yard TD run by DeMattio -- converting a fourth down and 5-yard play.
Not only did Billerica respond, the Indians took a 10-7 lead. Billerica's Shaan Roma hit a 40-yard field goal and then the Indians drove 63 yards on 14 plays, consuming 5:33 of the clock to gain the lead four minutes into the second quarter on a TD run by Green.
North admirably responded. Curran returned the ensuing kickoff 24 yards, then Gavin Wells took in a 35-yard pass from Frisoli to advance the ball to the Billerica 37-yard line by driving 73 yards. On a fourth down and 1-yard situation, DeMattio made a huge second effort for a 7-yard gain and first down, then Tyler Bannon (54 rushing yards) burst 16 yards to the 5-yard line. DeMattio scored from there and hit his third extra point kick to regain the lead for North at 14-10.
"We thought going in we might have trouble running the ball," Johnson said. "We worked on the pass game a lot this year. The other thing was that we didn't give up any big plays, we knew that they like to grind it out."
