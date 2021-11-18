NORTH ATTLEBORO — The first three weekends of this football season for the North Attleboro High football team were the reasons why the Rocketeers are four quarters away from securing an MIAA Super Bowl berth.
Ever since absorbing a humbling 14-point loss to Bishop Feehan, losing a two-point game in double overtime to Mansfield and then staging a second-half rally to take away a one-point win from King Philip, the Big Red have become a better football team across the board — specialty teams, defense and offense.
“That’s what we hoped for, just to get better from week to week,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said, putting the Rocketeers through their practice paces.
The Rocketeers (7-3) have a 4 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Stadium in Quincy against Billerica (9-1) in the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 3 playoffs, the winner to advance to a Super Bowl game at Gillette Stadium on a date and time yet to be determined.
The Rocketeers have won four straight games since Foxboro rallied in the second half to leave Community Field with a seven-point win and the upper hand for the Davenport Division title in the Hockomock League.
More importantly is the manner in which the Rocketeers have won their four straight games, scoring 40 points or more in each one.
The Rocketeers have tallied 110 points over the past eight quarters in beating both Plymouth North (by a 42-point margin) and Milton (by a 34-point margin).
Seniors Tyler Bannon and Tyler DeMattio have run rampant. Gavin Wells, Dan Curran and Nathan Shutlz provide the Rocketeers with speed on the edge and freshman QB Chris Frisoli has executed well within the offense schemes devised by offensive coordinator Paul Sullivan.
“It’s a combination of things and we’ve gotten better each week on offense,” Johnson said of the run-pass mix and the sharing of running duties between Bannon and DeMattio, so as not to burden one with 20-plus carries. “Coach Sullivan has done a great job scheming against the particular defenses that we have seen along the way.
“A real key has been us able to alternate DeMattio and Bannon with all of the carries. We’ve been able to protect those guys from wear and tear. And that has protected our quarterback (Frisoli), we haven’t asked him to do a lot.”
Billerica has won five straight games since suffering its lone loss of the season, a 12-10 decision to Tewksbury for the Merrimack Valley Conference title.
Billerica has scored 50 points in winning its past two games, including a one-point quarterfinal round win over Hanover.
Bu, Billerica has played in five games in which the outcome has been determined by a margin of one TD or less.
“The more that you watch them, the more that they remind me of King Philip,” Johnson said of Billerica’s rushing offense and controlling the clock. “They’re big across the front (offensive line) and they want to come straight at you and pound the football. And they’re equally aggressive on defense.”
North has the confidence that playing a Hockomock League schedule will be to the Big Red’s advantage and might not compare to Billerica’s Merrimack Valley slate.
“It’s so hard to judge an opponent like this, there’s no common opponents there,” Johnson said. “And the game film never tells the whole story, the speed and the physicality.
“The quarterback (junior J.T. Green) and the tailback (senior Dominic Gird) have really good speed,” Johnson said. “They run a lot of two tight ends, but it’s still a shotgun formation. They’re coming downhill right at you.
“We’re comparable size-wise, they might be a little bit bigger — the nose guard is over 300 pounds and the offensive line is in that 240-260 (pound) range.”
Admittedly, 10 games into the season, “we’re a little fatigued,” Johnson said, though the injury list has only bumps and bruises and no COVID-19 protocol issues. “It’s been a long season, but other than that we’re in pretty good shape physically.
“We’ve had some great spirited practices,” Johnson added of having an extra week to prepare and playing in the preliminary to a Hockomock League doubleheader with Foxboro playing in the Division 4 semifinal game at 7 p.m.
