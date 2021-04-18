TAUNTON — The South Coast Conference Large School Division title was there for the taking by the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High football team.
After all, the Falcons had limited the Lakers of Apponequet High, who had been averaging 31 points per game, to merely one touchdown and without any first-half points.
The Falcons had limited Laker senior running back Kevin Hughes, who had been averaging nearly 200 rushing yards per game, to gains of three yards or fewer on 12 of his 15 carries.
Senior safety Aidan O’Connor forced a fumble, which Viny Ruffini recovered at the Falcons’ 47-yard line to end Apponequet High’s first offensive series of the second half. And junior safety Hendrix Pray intercepted a Laker pass in the final minute of the game to prevent the Lakers from scoring the game-winning touchdown.
Meanwhile, junior tailback Brady Walsh rushed for 63 yards and senior QB John Marcille completed 18 passes for 231 yards.
In a battle of unbeatens, perhaps, the D-R Falcons deserved a better fate than suffering a 21-13 loss in overtime to Apponequet High Saturday at Taunton High.
The SCC game was deadlocked at 7-7 after four quarters as Walsh finished off a 39-yard, nine play D-R drive with a 2-yard TD run with 1:30 remaining, and Adam Pereira’s conversion kick split the uprights to knot the score.
In the overtime, the Falcons, on the first possession of four plays from the 10-yard line, scored on their third play, with Walsh scoring from a yard out. The Lakers scored on the ensuing next possession, but both teams had two-point conversion passes go astray.
Apponequet began the third round of overtime and Hughes scored on a fourth- down play from four yards out, then snared the two-point conversion pass from John Mahan.
D-R began its second series, but could not advance beyond the 4-yard line — having a fourth-down rush stopped to end the game.
“They have a great football team over there, some great athletes, but I’m so proud of these guys,” D-R coach Dave Moura said. The Falcons were without their All-SCC running back, senior Jaren Ramos (shoulder), the scare of a potential COVID-19 quarantine case, and a Falcon senior losing a parent. “We lose our best player on Monday, Tuesday we think we’re going to be put in a quarantine, and the next day a kid loses his mother to cancer. Three things like that three days in a row, and then we finally got cleared to practice on Thursday — these kids have dealt with so much in a week.”
The Falcons ventured to midfield or beyond on four of their five offensive sets in the first half, but came away fruitless, while also watching kicker Adam Pereira see his final-play 42-yard field goal bang off of the left goal post. The Falcons had their second series of the game end via a fumble at the D-R 41-yard line. And Apponequet had a potential go-ahead 22-yard field goal veer wide left to end its fourth series of the first half.
“We knew that every time we play D-R it’s going to be a good game; they’re well-coached,” D-R (class of 2003) grad and Apponequet coach Zane Fyfe said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re having a good year or a bad year, they’re going to give you everything — and they did.”
Marcille completed seven passes for 143 yards in the first half, including a 22-yarder to Wes McQuillan advancing the ball to the D-R 37-yard line, a 67-yarder to O’Connor advancing the ball to the Lakers’ 20-yard line and a 40-yarder to Jacques.
“Those are the breaks, you still have to come back and compete,” Moura said as the Falcons had two apparent TDs nullified — an 86-yard pass from Marcille to Jacques with two minutes left in the first half, with the latter being ruled out of bounds at the Apponequet 46-yard line; and an apparent 25-yard scoring strike from Marcille to Jacques on the Falcons’ first series of the second half, with the Lakers being awarded the ball on an offensive pass interference penalty and mutual catch of the football in the end zone.
The Lakers took the lead on their second series of the second half, Mahan completing a 44-yard pass, then a 28-yard pass to Cole Dixon for the TD.
The Falcons had favorable field position to start their first three drives of the second half, at the 47-, 41- and 33-yard lines — Marcille completing a fourth-down pass of 10 yards to Pray on one set and Walsh converting a third-down and 1-yard situation on the next.
“We had our chances and didn’t capitalize,” Moura added. “If you don’t against great teams, they make you pay for it.”
The Falcons (3-1) had scored 97 points in winning their first three games, while the Lakers (4-0) had scored 94 points (with two shutouts) in winning their first three games.
“We’ll lick our wounds, but we’ll be back,” Moura said. The Falcons conclude the season Friday at Greater New Bedford Voke.
