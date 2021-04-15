REHOBOTH — Former Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High Falcon Zane Fyfe, Class of 2003, is building a powerhouse of a football program at Apponequet Regional High.
The South Coast Conference Large School Division title will be at stake when the 3-0 Falcons meet Fyfe’s Lakers.
However, instead of D-R attempting to make its home season debut at Robert T. Roy Field, the SCC game has been rescheduled to a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Taunton High after being slated for Friday night at Mansfield High.
The Lakers (3-0) have allowed just seven points (to Greater New Bedford Voke), shutting out Old Rochester (21-0) and Somerset Berkley (28-0), while piling up 94 points.
Fyfe is now in his sixth season as Apponequet head coach. Not only was Fyfe a former Falcon running back and linebacker under past D-R coach Dave Driscoll, he served on the Falcons’ coaching staff with current D-R coach Dave Moura through the 2015 season.
The Lakers own perhaps the best quarterback in the SCC in 6-foot-2 junior southpaw John Mahan, who completed six passes, two for TDs against ORR last week. And the Lakers have, perhaps, the most dynamic running back in the SCC in six-foot, 190-pound senior Kevin Hughes, who has rushed for 672 yards and seven TD’s over three games.
“They’re piling up a lot of points,” D-R coach Dave Moura said of Apponequet. “We’ll find out how good our pass defense is, they throw the ball very well. Nobody talks about their defense too (three interceptions against ORR), but the only TD that they’ve given up was on a punt return.
“Hughes is definitely one of the best in the league, he’s tough to tackle once he gets accelerated,” Moura added. “He’s been a dynamic player for those guys for the last three years. And the quarterback threw a touchdown pass against us the last time that we played them. He has a good cast around him.”
The immediate issue for the Falcons will be the absence of senior tailback Jaren Ramos, who had eight touchdowns over the first two games, but has an injured shoulder
“Sometimes your best defense is a good offense,” Moura said of the Falcons’ ball control to keep it out of the hands of Hughes and Mahan. “The same guys playing offense for them are playing defense and they fight for the football.”
Malden Catholic at Bishop Feehan
After seven seasons as head football coach at Malden Catholic, Bishop Feehan High coach Bryan Pinabell has cleaned his closet of all Lancer memorabilia.
For the 6 p.m. Catholic Central League game at McGrath Stadium, Pinabell will be meeting his former staff and some players for the first time since departing after the 2019 season.
“We’re in good shape (physically) going in,” Pinabell said.
For the Shamrocks (1-3) the spring season has been a salvation for the seniors putting on a uniform for a final time and a rehearsal for the fall 2021 season for the juniors and sophomores.
“In our three losses, we could have easily won all three of those,” Pinabell said. “We’ve had that one quarter every single game that has put us in a hole. In order to become a good football team you have to be consistent — we’re getting there.”:
The Shamrocks have scored points in every game and face a Lancers team (1-1), which hasn’t played a game in three weeks since March 26.
Extending the first=down markers and sustaining drives is paramount for Bishop Feehan in order to score or at least, not give the Lancers favorable field position.
“It’s going to be a one-yard war every play against them,” Pinabell said.
The Shamrocks have allowed 84 points, with all four of their opponents having scored at least two TDs or more.
“They haven’t played in three weeks, they had a COVID outbreak,” Pinabell said of the Lancers. “They’ll be ready for the Shamrocks, trust me, they beat North Andover. It’s always exciting to play some old friends.
“They’re big up front, 280 across the front. They have a very good tailback, they run an old-school double-wing, double tight (end) offense. They are going to try to run the ball down our throats.”
Dover-Sherborn at Norton
Norton has played only two games this season and has not taken the field for a game in three weeks since a March 26 Tri-Valley League game with Medway. Dover-Sherborn invades Adams Field for the Lancers’ home debut Friday in a 5 p.m. kickoff.
COVID-19 tracing has altered coach Jim Artz’s practice schedule. Even a postponed game that was set for Tuesday with Dedham was canceled due to Marauder protocol.
“It has been tough without playing, but we’ve used the time to practice,” Artz said.
Dover-Sherborn (2-1) has beaten Dedham and Millis, but lost 43-7 to Bellingham, which posted a 40-0 win over Norton in the season opener.
The Lancers are missing a few players due to injuries and protocol, “but we’ll battle, we’ll be able to put 11 players on the field,” Artz said. “We’re so young that every day in practice is a huge help.”
Seekonk at Wareham
The Warriors are making progress weekly and look to win game No. 3 of the SCC season at 0-2 Wareham.
The Vikings have yielded 80 points in two games, which is music to the ears of Seekonk QB J.T. Moran and running back Robbie LeBeau.
“We’re getting better and better, we’re finding our stride,” Seekonk coach Vernon Crawford said, emphasizing the development of his underclassmen.
The Warriors (2-1) have scored 47 points in beating Case and Bourne.
“Getting prepared, getting the timing down, we got a showdown coming up,” Jordan said of a potential Small School Division title game at home against Fairhaven on April 23.
Crawford is grateful for the minimal injury list and “no (COVID 29) situations” which have limited practices and forced the reshuffling of the game schedule. “We’ll be good and see what happens Friday (4:30 p.m. kickoff).
West Bridgewater at Tri-County
T.J. Sedam just might be the most explosive player in the Mayflower League, surely the Cougars MVP on the 3-0 season so far — a tailback converted to quarterback in the injured absence of starter Angel Velez.
“He’s our dude, it’s too bad that he can’t throw the ball to himself or he’d be our leading passer and receiver too,” Tri-County coach Kahn Chace said of Sedam. “He gives us a dynamic in the backfield.”
Two-way senior tackle Sean Kubacki and Velez are still on the injured list, “two of our three best guys,” Chace said.
The Cougars will play their second home game of the season Saturday at 1 p.m. There was no thought of moving the game to the artificial playing surface of Franklin High.
“Against this team, we want (the field) to be unplayable,” Chace said of the Wildcats’ penchant and prowess in running the ball. “We want to go back to 1980 football. They’re fast, they run the ball, they’re a good football team.”
West Bridgewater (2-2) has a non-league loss to Taunton (30-28).
“We’ll have to grind the clock, keep it a short game and play really good defense,” Chace said. “That’s the way to do it.”
