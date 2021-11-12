ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High football team thought it had recovered a pair of second-half fumbles, but officials ruled that Wellesley High ball carriers had already touched the ground.
The Shamrocks also forced the Raiders to punt on two consecutive series, and junior linebacker Dante Bruschi made a one-handed latching for an interception just inside of the midfield stripe.
Alas, the Shamrocks were not rewarded for battling back from a 21-7 deficit, falling 28-20 to the Raiders in a consolation round MIAA non-playoff game Friday night at McGrath Stadium.
“Field position made a difference and they made more plays than we did,” Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell said. “We just couldn’t get out of the hole.”
There were plenty of highlights and accolades, but none could soothe the Shamrocks’ wound of their third loss of the season.
Junior receiver Connor McHale grabbed six passes for 187 yards and two TDs; senior quarterback Aidan Crump completed 10 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns and junior running back Cam Burns surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on the season with 68 yards.
Meanwhile, senior receiver-returner Dan Haggarty returned two kickoffs for 50 yards in addition to completing a 73-yard pass to McHale in the fourth quarter to set up the Shamrocks’ third TD.
“We needed to make that one play, we battled,” Pinabell said after the Shamrocks were unable to convert Bruschi’s interception into points while forcing the Raiders to punt on three of their six second half series.
An interception and 28-yard return for a TD by Wellesley’s Sam Gear four minutes into the fourth quarter, two plays into a Bishop Feehan series which began at the Shamrocks’ 9-yard line, built a 28-13 lead for the Raiders.
Bishop Feehan took the lead on its second series of the game, an 80-yard, eight-play drive. McHale hauled in a 67-yard TD pass from Crump, making another highlight reel over-the-shoulder catch, beating a pair of Raider defenders.
The Shamrocks scored on their first series of the second half with Crump directing a nine-play sequence. McHale once again provided a jaw-dropping move, taking in Crump’s pass, then turning a pair of Raider defenders completely around to find open turf for a 29-yard score.
McHale later took in a halfback option pass from Haggarty on the left side for 73 yards to advance the ball to the Wellesley 15-yard line with three minutes left in the game before completing a 29-yard TD pass to McHale.
Wellesley scored on two consecutive series in the first half — marching 57 yards on six plays and 83 yards on seven plays to take a 14-7 lead.
The Raiders then drove 78 yards on seven plays at the outset of the second half, quarterback Vin Ferrara converting a fourth down fake punt situation into a 35-yard TD toss.
“I’m proud of our kids once again,” Pinabell said.
The Shamrocks began series in the second half at their 13, 47, 30 (after a Raider 50-yard punt), 9 (after a Raider 52-yard punt), 20 and 12-yard lines.
Bishop Feehan still managed to created an opportunity to win by driving 87 and 88 yards for touchdowns
The Shamrocks crossed midfield on three of their four first half possessions, starting series at the 30, 20, 20 and 25 yard lines, but scored just once.
“We just couldn’t make that one more play to make a difference,” Pinabell said.
The Shamrocks can gain no less than a share of the CCL title on Thanksgiving Day with a win at Bishop Stang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.