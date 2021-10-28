ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High football team certainly placed an exclamation mark upon its seventh victory of the season, scoring on its first six offensive sets during the first half en route to a 51-16 victory over Austin Prep Thursday night in a Catholic Central League game at McGrath Stadium.
The Shamrocks solidified their spot in a tie for first place in the CCL, needing a Thanksgiving Day victory at Bishop Stang to maintain that status, while also enhancing their power ranking and home field status for the MIAA playoffs.
Junior Cam Burns amassed 168 of the Shamrocks’ grand total of 307 ground yards, while scoring on runs of 56 and 87 yards on the first and fourth series respectively.
Senior Joe Brooks accounted for another 67 ground yards, putting the Shamrocks into the lead just two minutes into the contest on a 4-yard run and then delivering TD No. 7 for Bishop Feehan on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.
The explosiveness of Bishop Feehan was on display as Shamrocks scored 30 first quarter points.
Senior quarterback Aidan Crump combined with Rob Pombriant on a 36-yard scoring strike — and along with third of seven Brett McCaffery conversion kicks — to create a 21-0 lead, then the Shamrock quarterback scored from 43 yards out two plays into Bishop Feehan’s firth series of the second half.
For good measure, Shamrock junior two-way tackle Case Mankins dropped a Cougar runner on a fourth down punting situation for a two-point safety and on the ensuing Austin Prep kickoff junior Connor McHale took the ball back 62 yards for yet another TD.
Add in QB sacks by Mankins (five yards), Dante Bruschi (three yards) and Matt Pequeneza (six yards), a pass interception in the end zone by Pombriant and a defense which limited the Cougar running game to gains of three yards or less on 15 plays, it totaled up to Bishop Feehan being better, bigger, more athletic and more efficient on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
“We had a lot to play for,” Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell said of the CCL title and MIAA playoff implications. “That was a team that had won four straight games, we knew that we had to play our best.”
A 50-yard game opening kickoff to the Austin Prep 28-yard line by Dan Haggarty signaled that the Shamrocks were tuned into their execution and assignments. “We still have some things to clean up on,” Pinabell said of seven penalties and Austin Prep completing nine first half passes.
Bishop Feehan scored on drives of 28, 56, 35, 95 and 45 yards during the first half.
The left side of the offensive line, Eddie Cinelli and Mankins paved the way for Brooks to score the go-ahead TD for the Shamrocks, while Burns burst through the line for a second TD. Pombriant staked himself space on the left side for his TD reception, then McHale electrified the Senior Night audience with his bolt up the middle.
Bishop Feehan owned a 44-0 lead before Austin Prep drove 64 yards on 13 plays to score in the final minute of the first half.
“That was a playoff game for us,” Pinabell added, “now we’ve got more to play.”
