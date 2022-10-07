STOUGHTON -- The Foxboro High football team pitched a shutout on the football field, blanking Stoughton High 31-0 Friday night as Warriors' running back Ben Angelini rushed for 171 yards on 21 carries.
"The kids put it all together (Friday,)" Foxboro head coach Jack Martinelli said. "All three phases of the game."
Foxboro (2-3) held a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and led 28-0 entering halftime. A 38-yard field goal from Sam Carpenter in the third quarter capped the win.
Lincoln Moore had a pair of short-yardage touchdowns, punching it in from 4 yards out twice in the first quarter. The second quarter saw a 40-yard pass from Mike Marcucella to Nolan Gordon find paydirt. Jaden Becker also scored on a 17-yard reception before halftime.
Mansfield 24, Haverford (PA) 14
HAVERTOWN, Pa. -- Mansfield came out on top of Haverford High in a 24-14 win in Pennsylvania.
The Hornets struck first with a Conner Zukowski 25-yard pass to Trevor Foley at 4:30 in the first quarter, and then connected again on a 20-yard pitch-and-catch to make it a 14-6 game later in the quarter.
Mansfield extended its lead on a Trevor Foley 6-yard score before the half, sending the Hornets into the locker room with a lead of 21-6.
The Hornets struck again after Haverford scored in the third quarter, getting an 11-yard field goal by Travis Hennessy.
Milford 35, North Attleboro 15
MILFORD -- North Attleboro fell to 2-2 after an Evan Cornelius touchdown (blocked PAT) and a 43-yard field goal put the Rocketeers down 9-0 at halftime. North Attleboro only had 22 yards rushing in the first half.
The Rocketeers got on the board in the second half with their second blocked kick of the day, this time a punt where Greg Berthiaume got a hand on it and recovered it in the end zone for a score. A converted two-point conversion made it 12-8, with a 40-yard field goal from Milford prior to the score.
North then capitalized on a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, recovering the ball on the 17-yard line. Nick Shultz ran the ball in 17 yards for a score to take a 15-12 lead with 3:45 to go in the third quarter.
The lead was unsustainable for North as Cornelius scrambled for a 16-yard score to regain the lead for Milford at 19-15. An interception from Milford set it up for another scoring drive in the fourth quarter, which ended in a 24-yard Cornelius score. Milford scored again with under two minutes to go, leading to the final.
Medway 28, Norton 16
MEDWAY -- Lancers quarterback Jake Ogilvie passed for over 200 yards, connecting with Ethan Rodridguez for a 25-yard score while rushing one in himself.
The Lancers (0-4) trailed at halftime at 21-14, and a Medway touchdown with under seven minutes to go was the tagger in Norton.
Aidan Gilbert had a sack in the end zone for a Norton safety.
Old Rochester Regional 35, Dighton-Rehoboth 7
MATTAPOISETT -- Dighton-Rehoboh lost on the road to Old Rochester Regional, getting 2-yard touchdown from Cam St. James to avoid the shutout.
ORR led 28-0 at halftime. The Falcons' Cole Bilodeau was 3-for-8 in passing, rushing for 50 yards.
Yasiel Rodriques led the team in passing with 72 yards on three completions. St. James had 17 yards rushing on 10 carries and Jaden Solitro led in receiving yards with 66 on three catches.
On the defensive side of the ball, St. James had eight tackles and a fumble recovery. Destin Michener had five tackles, two for a loss, and a forced fumble.