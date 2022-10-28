EASTON — Oliver Ames High senior running back Chad Silva was priority No. 1 for Foxboro High coach Jack Martinelli and the Warriors football team Friday night. The Warriors handled that challenge rather impressively in their 20-0 shutout at Muscato Stadium.
“If they get up on you, they can pound away with (Silva),” Martinelli said after the victory for Foxboro’s fourth win in its last five contests. “That’s what we tried to avoid. Mostly everything we did defensively, in preparation, was to stop (Silva). If they were going to beat us, it would have to be someone else.”
Foxboro limited Oliver Ames to merely 128 yards of offense, with Silva tallying 82 of the Tigers’ 83 rushing yards on 20 carries.
Meanwhile, Foxboro sophomore quarterback Mike Marcucella was an efficient distributor, as he got the ball to his offensive playmakers with a heavy dose of short, quick passes. The yards-after-catch ability of junior receiver Tony Sulham (seven rec., 42 yards) and freshman wideout Rashaan Lewis (three rec., 27 yards, one touchdown), among others, helped the Warriors keep the chains moving as Foxboro held the clear advantage in time of possession.
“He’s got better every week so that’s the big thing,” Martinelli said of Marcucella, who went 17-for-25 for 129 yards and one passing touchdown. Foxboro finished with 232 yards of offense.
The Warriors got off to an impressive start on their first offensive possession, a 13-play, 81-yard scoring drive which took 7:30 off the clock. Foxboro converted three different third-down attempts on the drive, which was capped off as Marcucella lofted a perfect ball to Lewis at the pylon for a 17-yard touchdown. Junior running back Lincoln Moore converted the initial third-and-1 with a 3-yard gain before Marcucella hit Eddy Feldman for a 15-yard gain on third-and-10 and then Sulham for seven yards on third-and-5.
“Tone-setter. Put them on their heals a little,” Martinelli said of Foxboro’s opening possession. “I worried about them if they kept it close. We shot ourselves in the foot several times, but we wanted to make sure they had to play from behind. They’re not a quick-strike team.”
Given the Tigers’ reliance on the running game, Oliver Ames completed five of 10 pass attempts with one interception, Foxboro put the game out of reach with their opening possession of the second half. Lewis returned the second-half kick off 67 yards to set the Warriors’ offense up at the Oliver Ames 28 yard line. Sophomore running back Ben Angelini capped off the seven-play, 28-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The score on second-and-goal came after another key third-down conversion as Marcucella hit the motioning Sulham on another quick pass.
Foxboro’s stout defense effort frequently featured gang tackles with all eyes on Silva, though Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady and Moore were among those who stuck out. Moore came away with a third-down run stuff on Oliver Ames’ second offensive possession, forcing a punt. Both Mazenkas-O’Grady and Moore then took Silva to the ground in the Tigers’ next offense possession forcing a turnover on downs.
“Defensively, we knew who we had to stop and the kids did a great job,” Martinelli said.
Senior Andrew Finn also got to Silva on a fourth-down stop midway through the third quarter with senior Da’Myi Cameron blowing up a fake punt 1:34 into the fourth. Foxboro cornerback Shane Henri came away with a pass deflection the play prior, and later hauled in a fourth-quarter interception to put the game away.
Indiana University-bound kicker Sam Carpenter went 2-for-3 on field goals with his lone miss coming from 53 yards, an attempt Martinelli thought he owed the senior captain given he drilled a 44-yard attempt with 14 seconds left in the half and also hit a successful 29-yarder in the third quarter.
“He’s a legit weapon. He can flip the field in a moments notice,” Martinelli said of Carpenter, whose 48-yard punt forced Oliver Ames to start a second-half drive at its own 1-yard line.
The Warriors (4-4, 3-0 Hockomock) await their MIAA Tournament fate with their Thanksgiving Day rivalry game against the Mansfield Hornets now for the Hockomock League-Davenport Division title.