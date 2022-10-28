EASTON — Oliver Ames High senior running back Chad Silva was priority No. 1 for Foxboro High coach Jack Martinelli and the Warriors football team Friday night. The Warriors handled that challenge rather impressively in their 20-0 shutout at Muscato Stadium.

“If they get up on you, they can pound away with (Silva),” Martinelli said after the victory for Foxboro’s fourth win in its last five contests. “That’s what we tried to avoid. Mostly everything we did defensively, in preparation, was to stop (Silva). If they were going to beat us, it would have to be someone else.”