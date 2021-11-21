QUINCY -- The Foxboro High football team certainly put its best foot forward and the ball into the hands of Dylan Gordon in the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 4 playoff Saturday at Veterans Stadium.
Gordon amassed 49 rushing yards on Foxboro's very first series of the game, a 63-yard, 11-play scoring drive that consumed 5:23 of the clock.
Gordon accounted for 21 yards on the ground during Foxboro's second offensive set, a 77-yard, 15-play scoring march that consumed 8:05 of the clock.
With a 14-0 lead, Foxboro had primed itself to join Hockomock League members King Philip and North Attleboro High in the MIAA Super Bowl competition at Gillette Stadium.
However, Duxbury High junior quarterback Matt Festa created 10 second quarter points with drives of 70 and 60 yards and then choreographed scoring drives of 63 and 59 yards on the Green Dragons' first two series of the second half.
The No. 2 seeded Green Dragons of Duxbury (9-1) ended Foxboro High's nine-game win streak with a 38-21 victory in the Division 4 Final Four matchup.
"We came out flying and kind of ran out of gas," Foxboro High coach Jack Martinelli said, the Warriors botching and fumbling a punt return after closing to with 24-21 of Duxbury on the final play of the third quarter.
Duxbury needed only four plays to make the Warriors pay for the miscue. The Green Dragons' Chris Walsh made a spectacular one-handed grab of a Festa pass good for 31 yards to the Foxboro 1-yard line and then the Duxbury QB took the ball into the end zone to regain a 10-point margin.
"We couldn't get it back," Martinelli said of the game-changing momentum shift. "We needed a couple of stops and we didn't get them."
Festa rushed for 64 yards, gaining 40 yards during the first half , carrying the ball 11 times during the second half. In addition, Festa completed seven passes for 107 yards in the first half, eight passes in the second half for 133 yards.
"Our inability to get to the quarterback and pressure him was the difference in the game," Martinelli said. "Their offensive line held us from getting up inside and putting pressure and the kid (Festa) was accurate, he has a great arm. He's the best one that I've seen this year."
Gordon touched the ball 20 times during the first half (for 69 yards). But, in facing a 24-14 deficit at the eight-minute mark of the third quarter, Foxboro was forced to put the ball in the air. Senior QB Tom Marcucella completed seven second half passes for 95 yards. However, the Warriors were able to produce points on only the second of five second half drives -- which began at the 27, 31, 31, 34 and 46 yard lines.
"Everybody tries to do that," Martinelli said of Duxbury's linebackers paying stricter second half attention to Gordon. "Then we have to throw, which I thought we did pretty well."
Foxboro had moved to within three points of Duxbury on its second series of the second half when Marcucella combined with Rashaad Way on a 58-yard TD pass and Sam Carpenter hitting his third conversion kick.
But, after stopping Duxbury on downs on the ensuing series at midfield, forcing a punt, Foxboro returned the ball into the hands of the Green Dragons by dropping the punt return.
Duxbury claimed its first lead just 64 seconds into the second half when Festa completed a 62-yard TD pass against Foxboro's single defensive coverage over the middle to James Anderson.
That trend continued. Festa completed a 30-yard pass to Brady Madigan on the first play of the Green Dragons' second offensive set of the second half, advancing the ball to the Foxboro 29-yard line. Then he completed a third down 16-yard strike to Walsh, advancing the ball to the Warriors' 18-yard line and a TD pass from nine yards out to create a 24-14 lead.
Gordon had six runs of five yards or more during Foxboro's go-ahead TD drive, scoring with some power blocking from the right side of the line, guard Pat Pennie and tackle Andrew Finn.
Marcucella completed four passes for 44 yards, two to Way for 19 yards, a 19-yarder taken in by Tre Stith and a 21-yarder to Gordon during Foxboro's second scoring drive.
But, Foxboro would score just once more on its next seven offensive series. "Penalties didn't help us, we didn't have penalties all year," Martinelli explained of two costly second half flags, not to mention judgmental calls by officials that allowed two apparent out of bounds catches, one that kept a Duxbury drive alive for a TD and another on a late third quarter TD.
"You make your own breaks."
For Foxboro (9-2), there remains yet another game to be played, the Thanksgiving Day rivalry game at Mansfield High.
