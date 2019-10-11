FOXBORO — Stoughton High, the most prolific scoring football team in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League this season, claimed an 18-7 victory over Foxboro High Friday night at Martinelli Field.
Stoughton (3-1) has scored 151 points through its four games of the season and tallied a pair of second half touchdowns to overcome a 7-6 halftime deficit.
Foxboro gained the lead late in the second quarter on a 41-yard TD pass from Shayne Kerrigan to Elijah Lewis with the conversion kick by Ty James putting the Warriors in front.
Foxboro recovered a pair of fumbles, but Stoughton had two interceptions.Foxboro had two good second half drives, moving within striking distance. “We had a shot,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said of being in the red zone facing a 12-7 deficit in the third quarter.
Foxboro (2-3) will host Sharon Friday.
Case 34, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The unbeaten 5-0 Cardinals used a botched Seekonk punt to take the lead and routed the Warriors in the South Coast Conference game.
Case took the lead by recovering a fumble in the end zone on a Seekonk punt attempt and led 21-0 lead at halftime.
Cardinal quarterback Dan Silva completed eight of 19 passes for 146 yards and two TDs, while Seekonk QB J.T. Moran completed seven of 21 passes for 75 yards. Seekonk (3-2) never broke the Case 20-yard line.
The Warriors were bogged down by poor field position throughout, while having two passes intercepted.
The Warriors visit Bourne Friday.
