FOXBORO — Dylan Gordon scored five touchdowns on 10 carries and rushed for close to 200 yards as the Warriors won their third straight game, routing the Hillers, 49-12 in a non-league game at Jack Martinelli Field.
Foxboro senior quarterback Tom Marcucella hooked up with Rashaad Way for two TDs as the Warriors rolled to a 42-6 halftime lead after scoring on all six of its offensive series.
The Warriors went without a turnover in denying Hopkinton field position. Foxboro will next host Stoughton Friday.
