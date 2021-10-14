FOXBORO — The Rocketeers and the Warriors, the renewal of the rivalry between two of the most tradition-rich high school football programs in the Commonwealth is set for a Friday night kickoff at 7 p.m. at, where else, the fabled Community Field.
“It could be one of those old-time Foxboro-North Attleboro games,” North coach Don Johnson said of the Hockomock League game, which not only has implications for supremacy of the Davenport Division, but as teams position themselves for the MIAA playoffs.
The Warriors (4-1) have won four straight games, and are ranked No. 15 overall in the state, No. 2 in Division 4.
“It’s always been a classic game,” Foxboro High coach Jack Martinelli said. “And playing it at Community Field, that tradition continues.”
The Rocketeers (2-2) have scored 62 points in winning their past two outings, and are ranked No. 44 overall in the state, No. 7 in Division 3.
“They’ve got a little bit of everything,” North coach Don Johnson said of the Warriors. “They have a good runner (Dylan Gordon), a good quarterback (Tom Marcucella), they got a playmaker (Rashaad Way) at split end — they present challenges all over the place.”
North scored on six straight series to rout Canton, and then scored 20 second-half points to rally for a one-point win at KP. After a bye date on the calendar, the Rocketeers have bodies back from the disabled list too.
“Foxboro presents challenges for us defensively because it’s not a matter of just taking away one thing, there are multiple things that we have to try and stop,” Johnson added. “Foxboro has the ability to score quickly.”
“I think having the bye date helps too because this is the time of year where injuries start to catch up with you a little bit and with COVID, it gives you a chance to take a breath and get a little healthy,” Johnson added.
And it has greatly helped North in their preparation for the remainder of the season with individual and position work and in film review. “We’ve spent a lot of time on film.”
North has established freshman Chase Frisoli at QB, allowing senior Tyler DeMattio to be a run-pass threat as a running back. That duo is paired with the big-play skills from Tyler Bannon, Nathan Shultz and Gavin Wells.
“In this case, we’re concerned about what North can do as well,” Martinelli said of creating a long field for the Rocketeers and making stops on third down. “They have some good weapons.”
Martinelli sees and hears the Warrior chatter about the Rocketeers, the friendships that have developed, the talk through the communities.
“It’s still a big game,” Martinelli said of Foxboro reminiscing about its 14-10 loss during the Fall-2 spring season which presented North with an unbeaten season and the Davenport Division title.
“We had an opportunity in that game to get a championship, and it didn’t happen,” Martinelli added. The Warriors know what is at stake at Community Field.
Mansfield at Attleboro
What an odd situation for the Hornets of Mansfield High, on a two-game losing streak after losing at Franklin (by 18) and then at Alumni Field in overtime to Milford. Even more troubling for coach Mike Redding and the Hornets have been sluggish starts.
“The schedule has not helped, opening with Franklin and Milford (a combined 10-0),” Redding said, not to mention falling behind 14-0 in each of the past three games. “We have to avoid falling behind early.
“We need to win the first 12 minutes on the road and then play to extend the lead, not have to rally back,” Redding said.
“We’ve proven we have character and can battle back, but I’d like to see us take a lead and play from the front for a change.”
Attleboro High coach Mike Strachan and his Bombardiers took major steps forward offensively and defensively in losing to King Philip. “It’s the same story for us, we’re in the same boat (as Mansfield): if we play the first half like the second half, it’s a different story. We’ve been in that same position too, falling behind at halftime.”
Strachan looks at the 140 rushing yards and the seven pass completions by sophomore QB Matt Harvie for over 100 yards, the 24 rushing plays by KP that resulted in gains of three yards or fewer, a blocked punt, and limiting the Warriors to one TD on five second-half series as building blocks.
“We’ve got to fix that stuff (first-half deficits), we’ve got to clean it up,” Strachan said. “Here’s the problem for us with the playoffs is the (cancelled) New Bedford game. We get no credit for that game, zero, and we feel that it was a game that we could have won.
“It’s a big deal for us because we now have Mansfield and Franklin. The Hockomock League is the Big Ten of football.”
For both Mansfield and Attleboro, a win is very, very important in the playoff picture.
“They are impressive up front and their offense improves every week,” Redding said of the Bombardiers. “It’s another Friday-night battle in the Kelley-Rex (Division) this year. They (AHS) have proven they can battle back too with a great second half against KP.”
Milford at King Philip
The challenges for coach Brian Lee and the Warriors will be all over Macktaz Field against Milford. The 5-0 Scarlet Hawks are averaging better than 30 points per game, can run and throw with equal effectiveness, and are battle-tested as a result of a one-point win over Natick and a three-point win in overtime against Mansfield.
“We have to be better in a whole lot of areas,” Lee contended. KP hung on for an eight-point win over AHS, owning a 20-point lead and then having a punt blocked and being assessed seven penalties while having two fourth-quarter drives, both starting at the KP 42-yard line, not advance into scoring position.
“There are a whole bunch of things that we can get better at: blocking, tackling, executing on offense, just being a bit tougher on defense,” Lee said.
Millis at Norton
The Lancers are unbeaten through four games, and are ranked No. 7 in Division 5. That means absolutely nothing to Norton coach Jim Artz, citing Millis as being the biggest and toughest challenge of the season. “Our fifth game is important because it gives us a chance to win a fifth game,” Artz said, not looking beyond the Lancers’ Tri-Valley League foe.
“We don’t talk about the rankings, we don’t talk about the playoffs,” Artz added. “All that becomes is a distraction which we don’t need. We just need to focus on us getting better.”
Millis has three wins on the season, “but we have to play well, if we do we’ll be fine,” Artz said of Norton better developing its run-pass mix and continuing the tradition of tough defense. “It has to be about us, not about them. We’re concerning ourselves about evaluating what we’re doing well and what we’re not doing well and making the adjustments that need to be made.”
Bishop Feehan at Cardinal Spellman
The Shamrocks are the No. 8-ranked team in Division 4, and are ranked No. 28 overall. So Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell knows what is at stake in a Catholic Central League game against the one-win Cardinals.
“You’re going to have to beat some good teams along the way anyway, but we don’t want to see a CM (No. 1-ranked Catholic Memorial) in the first round. “That’s it, just be concerned about winning the next game; you can’t look too far ahead,” Pinabell said.
“If you do, anything can happen on a Friday night, you can get beat,” the Shamrock coach added of Cardinal Spellman. “If you look at their record, their scores, you think it’s going to be an easy game. Watching the film, they’re doing a great job of developing their kids.”
Dighton-Rehoboth at Somerset Berkley
Coach Kevin Gousie and his Falcons know that they need a few more wins to place themselves in MIAA playoff position. D-R was beaten by Old Rochester, yielding 35 points. “We had some big plays, but we didn’t branch enough of them together,” Gousie said.
D-R, with just one win, has a perfect foil in the winless Blue Raiders in improving its playoff lot, as Somerset Berkley is allowing nearly 30 points per game.
Cole Bilodeau scored both D-R TDs, while QB Hendrix Pray was under siege by the Bulldogs, and was able to complete just four passes for 65 yards. “We really didn’t have any consistency on offense and defense (ORR scored five rushing TDs),” Gousie added. “We battled and we made some plays, but not enough of them.”
Seekonk at Apponequet
The Lakers don’t worry Seekonk coach Jason Azulay so much as his own club being able to mix the run-pass elements of the offense better and make stops when they need to be made on defense.
The Lakers gained their first win of the season, a two-point decision on a fourth-quarter field goal against winless Somerset Berkley. Moreover, the two-win Warriors have allowed 60 points over the past two games and need a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.
