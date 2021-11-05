FOXBORO — Foxboro High senior Dylan Gordon scored three first-quarter touchdowns, including two interception returns, as the third-seeded Warriors earned a dominant 45-13 win over No. 14 Newburyport High in a MIAA Division 4 first-round matchup Friday night at Martinelli Field
Foxboro (8-1) recorded a noteworthy three pick-sixes en route to 45 first-half points. Gordon’s first interception return came on the first play of the game.
“I’m amazed every week. I’m amazed every week,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said of Gordon, the Warriors’ running back/linebacker standout. “The numbers he’s put up earlier this year are inconceivable from my perspective. He does it on both sides of the ball.”
Gordon rushed for 94 yards on eight carries including a 45-yard touchdown run on Foxboro’s first offensive possession, which extended the hosts lead to 14-0. He took a handoff from quarterback Thomas Marcucella up the Foxboro sideline and cut back across the field, going left to right, while beating all Clipper defenders in pursuit. It capped a four-play, 77 yard drive that took just 1:41 of game time.
Gordon returned his first interception on Newburyport quarterback Peter Sullivan 22 yards on the first play of the game. His second interception return, which came on Newburyport’s second offensive drive covered 47 yards and extended Foxboro’s lead to 21-0 with 2:52 left in the first quarter.
“Defensively, he’s got that something you can’t teach,” Martinelli added of Gordon. “You can put kids in position, but he takes that next step and executes. Kind of uncanny. … I haven’t seen a kid like him in a long time.”
And while it was Gordon who led the way, the Warriors received an all-around effort in all three phases.
On the defensive side of the ball, Foxboro senior defensive back Tre Smith returned the team’s third interception for a touchdown. It put the Warriors ahead 45-0 with 1:45 left in the first half. Senior linebacker Dylan Kerrigan was equally impactful on that side of the ball as he controlled the middle of the field and made key stop after key stop to force the Clippers into third-and-long situations.
Marcucella orchestrated four scoring drives as Foxboro scored on each of its four first-half possessions. Marcucella threw a pair of touchdowns with his first being a perfectly-placed ball down the seam to tight end Nick Medeiros. Medeiros, who was all alone after a botched coverage, covered 22 yards for the score to cap a five-play, 55 yard drive.
The senior quarterback’s second touchdown pass went to Tommy Sharkey down the far sideline as the senior wideout out-raced a pair of Newburyport defenders to the pylon. Marcucella completed two of his four passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns in the contest.
And in the third phase of the game, Brandon Mazenkes-O’Grady blocked a Newburyport punt to set up the quick-strike score from Marcucella to Sharkey one play later. Rashaad Way also made his special teams impact with a 30-yard punt return. It set up a 38-yard field goal from Sam Carpenter to extend Foxboro’s lead to 24-0 just 18 ticks into the second quarter.
“We jumped out with those interceptions for touchdowns and kind of made the rest of the way kind of easy for us,” Martinelli said.
The Davenport Divisional champion Warriors, have won eight straight games and will face No. 11 Wilmington in the Division 4 semifinals at Ahern Middle School on Friday at 7 p.m.
