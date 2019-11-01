FOXBORO — Make no doubt about it, the Foxboro High Warriors asserted themselves at the line of scrimmage, both on offense and defense, in taking a 21-0 conquest of Norton High Friday at Jack Martinelli Field in the first round of the MIAA Division 5 South playoffs.
The Warriors had a stable of five runners deliver 25 yards or more with junior Chris McNamara rambling for 82 yards and senior quarterback Shayne Kerrigan plowing for 60 yards.
But it was the Warriors’ front defensive force of Jon Moses and Anton George on the outside with Caleb Mitchell, Mike Sheehan and Austin Reed inside which did the damage.
Such that Norton crossed midfield on its first three offensive series of the game but did not score, being reduced to 40 net yards of offense and two first downs (one the result of a Warrior penalty) during the first half.
And when the Lancers lost sterling two-way senior end Hunter Murphy (concussion) early in the third quarter and junior running back Jahvon Morson (hospitalized with a concussion) late in the session, the roots for a Norton renaissance were undermined.
“Give Norton credit, they were tough just like they were game No. 1 (a Foxboro 7-0 win),” Warrior coach Jack Martinelli said. “We kind of got in gear with the offense in the second half and we probably wore them down — not so much with the lines, but they play their kids both ways and we kind of two-platoon.”
Norton started its first series at midfield, but netted just one yard as Mike Devlin deflected away a third down pass.
Norton began its second series at the Foxboro 39-yard line, but on the very first play, Moses and Cherry combined on a nine-yard sack of Lancer QB Colin Cochrane.
The Lancers netted just five yards on their third series starting at the Norton 46 and had their fourth series end abruptly when Foxboro’s T.J. Perry plucked off a third down pass.
Norton’s fifth series ended with similar disappointment as Reed recovered a bad snap from center on a fourth down Lancer punting situation.
“We ran the ball well too,” Martinelli said, McNamara having 11 carries for 70 yards in the second half, 32 of the Warriors’ 44 rushes being for gains of three yards or more. “I didn’t know what we could have done — Norton has been a pretty good defensive team all year.”
Foxboro drove 52 yards on six plays for the go-ahead TD on its fifth series of the first half, Kerrigan scoring from 21 yards out with a block from Luis Sulham.
Foxboro scored on its very first series of the second half, a 50-yard, nine-play drive with Kerrigan scoring from three yards out. A nice 15-yard run by Brian Derba to the Norton 24-yard line set up the score.
The Warriors drove 46 yards on seven plays for their third TD, with just over two minutes left in the game, McNamara scoring with an escort by guard Dylan Kerrigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.