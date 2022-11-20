BELLINGHAM — The sixth-seeded Foxboro High football team seemed to be one defensive stop and one score away from playing its final game of the 2022 campaign at Gillette Stadium. And with 5:29 left in their MIAA Division 4 state semifinal contest against No. 2 seed Grafton High, the Warriors had all the momentum in the world.
That was until a 99-yard kickoff return from Grafton senior Liam Donagher regained the Gators a two-possession lead with 5:08 remaining, right after Foxboro had cut its deficit to less than a field goal. Grafton dramatically halted all the momentum that Foxboro spent the second half building with that one play, and it helped the Gators earn a 21-12 victory at the neutral site of Bellingham High.
The unbeaten Gators (11-0) advance to play in the MIAA Div. 4 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.
“That just took all the wind out of our sails, any momentum we had built up to that point,” Foxboro head coach Jack Martinelli said of Donagher’s 99-yard return, which came just inches away from touching the goal line before the senior captain picked it up and ran the final 65 yards untouched. “We just didn’t make the play, just didn’t make the play.”
The reason Foxboro trailed just 14-12 before that kickoff return, however, was because the Warriors made plays in critical second-half situations.
Foxboro’s defense, led by the standout linebacker play of Lincoln Moore and Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady, recorded a stop on fourth-and-1 with 7:21 remaining as the Warriors faced a 14-6 deficit. The stout group didn’t allow Grafton quarterback Casey Jordan to convert on a quarterback sneak.
Six plays later, Foxboro sophomore quarterback Mike Marcucella found classmate Nolan Gordon for a 67-yard touchdown reception. Marcucella lofted a perfectly-placed ball to Gordon on the far sideline as the sophomore got behind the Grafton cornerback and beat the safety to the pylon. It capped a six-play, 79-yard possession when the Warriors badly needed a score, though a failed two-point attempt kept Foxboro from tying the game with 5:29 left.
Donagher’s return came on the ensuing Sam Carpenter kickoff, which, again, came just inches short of the play being blown dead at the goal line.
The Warriors held a 256-226 edge in total yards in the contest.
Marcucella threw for 204 yards on 19-for-25 passing. Gordon (four rec., 104 yards) and junior wideout Tony Sulham (10 catches, 76 yards) led the passing game while sophomore Ben Angelini finished with 57 yards on 14 carries. Sulham was critical in moving the chains for the Warriors, too, with six of his 10 receptions going for first downs – none bigger than a third-and-5 reception on Foxboro’s fourth-quarter touchdown drive.
Wakefield was led by a complement of skill players, although Donagher (seven rec., 108 yards) accounted for all three touchdowns and three extra points. Junior running back Nick St. George (18 rushes, 75 yards) headlined the ground game, which averaged a modest 3.1 yards per carry. Jordan completed 70% of his passes (7-for-10) for 108 yards.
“I thought we took the run away from them,” Martinelli said, “but give them credit, they took what they could do better than I’ve seen them do, and that’s throw the football. I knew (Donagher) was a good receiver, but they relied on the run for most of the season.
“(Jordan) hit (Donagher) a couple of times, those were the early scores, and never really rebounded all the way back,” Martinelli said of Foxboro. “Close, but not all the way.”
Foxboro trailed 14-0 after Graton’s first two offensive possessions.
The Gators first scored on a nine-play, 63-yard romp and later benefitted from great field position after a Foxboro interception. It took just three plays for the Gators to build their lead to 14-0 with 10:19 left in the first half.
The Indiana University-bound Carpenter cut Foxboro’s deficit to 14-3 at the half with a 39-yard field goal on the Warriors fourth offensive possession.
The Warriors then abruptly halted what could have been a back-breaking Grafton drive to start the second half. Grafton covered 60 yards on its first seven plays of the possession before Foxboro sophomore defensive back Kaden Hassett hauled in an interception in the end zone. It served as Foxboro’s initial momentum-building play of the second half.
On the ensuing possession, Carpenter made it a one-score game as his 24-yard field goal capped an 11-play drive in which the Warriors drove 73 yards. Foxboro stalled inside the Grafton 10-yard line. Gordon had a critical 18-yard reception on third-and-4 earlier in the drive while Angelini picked up 17 yards of his own on the ground.
“I’m proud of my kids, too,” Martinelli said of the group, which he considered the youngest he’s had in his 41 years entering the campaign. “Nobody ever expected us to be here, number one, but then when you get here you kind of wish you could win it.
“They were the glue that kept everything together,” Martinelli added of the senior class. “We didn’t have a whole lot of them, but the ones we had kept the young kids going, kept themselves going. At 0-3, never hung their heads and just kept working. It’s still a senior thing no matter who you have on the field.”
The Warriors will have to turn the page quickly with a Hockomock League-Davenport Division title on the line against rival Mansfield High on Thanksgiving Day.