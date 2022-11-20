BELLINGHAM — The sixth-seeded Foxboro High football team seemed to be one defensive stop and one score away from playing its final game of the 2022 campaign at Gillette Stadium. And with 5:29 left in their MIAA Division 4 state semifinal contest against No. 2 seed Grafton High, the Warriors had all the momentum in the world.

That was until a 99-yard kickoff return from Grafton senior Liam Donagher regained the Gators a two-possession lead with 5:08 remaining, right after Foxboro had cut its deficit to less than a field goal. Grafton dramatically halted all the momentum that Foxboro spent the second half building with that one play, and it helped the Gators earn a 21-12 victory at the neutral site of Bellingham High.