FRANKLIN — Jared Arone threw four touchdown passes as the Franklin High football team pinned a 28-10 loss on defending Kelley-Rex Division champion Mansfield High Friday night in a Hockomock League game.
In beating the Hornets for the first time since 2009, the Panthers (4-0) owned a 14-7 halftime lead and then surrendered just three points — instead of a touchdown — to Mansfield on its opening drive of the second half.
Arone completed touchdown passes of 54 yards, eight yards, 41 yards and 34 yards as Franklin held a one-touchdown lead at halftime and took a 21-10 margin into the fourth quarter.
Hornets quarterback Conner Zukowski orchestrated a 12-play drive to begin the third quarter, but Mansfield had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by James Gilleran.
Franklin took the lead and never lost it, going ahead when Arone and Shane Kindred combined on a 54-yard TD toss in the first quarter.
Good fortune found Franklin as the Hornets missed a 32-yard field goal attempt, the Panthers gaining possession of the ball at its 39-yard line. Arone then directed a 61-yard scoring drive, connecting with Grayson Hunter on an 8-yard TD toss with 5:43 left in the second quarter.
With 1:38 left in the third quarter, running back Mack Gulla sparked a 72-yard drive, capped by a 41-yard TD pass from Arone to Will Tracey for a 21-10 lead.
The Panthers scored again with 3:25 left in the game as Arone beat a Hornet blitz and competed a 34-yard TD pass to a wide-open Jonathan Martins.
Mansfield (3-1) got on the scoreboard with 62 seconds left until halftime as Drew Sacco scored from a yard out and Gilleran hit the conversion kick.
The Hornets host Milford next Friday.
King Philip 30, Taunton 21
TAUNTON — Ryan Gately rushed for 232 yards on 28 carries as the offensive line of the King Philip Warriors took kudos with 32 minutes of possession time in the Hockomock League victory at Taunton.
In improving to 3-1 on the season, Will Astorino scored twice on one-yard runs, while Matt Kelley boomed three field goals, covering distances of 31, 41 and 29 yards.
The Warriors owned a 24-14 lead by halftime and held on with Kelley hitting a pair of second-half field goals.
King Philip took its cue from the defense as Nick Viscusi and Charlie Grant each had an interception.
Grant, the Warriors’ quarterback, also scored on a three-yard run with 50 seconds left in the first half to give King Philip a 10-point lead.
The Warriors generated 344 yards of offense, 327 of that total on the ground, while owning a 60-31 advantage in plays and a 21-7 edge in first downs.
Crawford Cantave added 54 yards rushing on seven carries, while Astorino had 28 yards on 10 carries.
Taunton quarterback Jacob Leonard completed six passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. The Warriors return to Macktaz Field Friday to face Attleboro.
Foxboro 49, Hopkinton 12
FOXBORO — Dylan Gordon scored five touchdowns on 10 carries and rushed for close to 200 yards as the Warriors won their third straight game, routing the Hillers in a non-league game at Jack Martinelli Field.
Foxboro senior quarterback Tom Marcucella hooked up with Rashaad Way for two TDs as the Warriors rolled to a 42-6 halftime lead after scoring on all six of its offensive series.
The Warriors went without a turnover in denying Hopkinton field position. Foxboro will next host Stoughton Friday.
Milford 28, Attleboro 0
MILFORD — The Bombardiers crossed midfield four times, but were never able to get inside the red zone in losing the Hockomock League game to Milford.
The Scarlet Hawks (4-0) scored twice in each half. The Bombardiers started sophomore Matt Harvie at quarterback and went without a turnover. AHS (1-2) next visits King Philip Friday.
Greater New Bedford Voke 27, Dighton-Rehoboth 26
REHOBOTH — Jared Suprenard scored twice, but the Falcons were battling back from the second quarter on in losing to the Bears in the South Coast Conference game.
Greater New Bedford scored with 7:43 remaining in the game to take the lead.
Suprenard scored on a four-yard run with 20 seconds left in the second quarter to cut the Bears’ lead to 21-18.
Suprenard scored again on a 10-yard run with 36 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Falcons in front 26-21.
The Falcons (2-2) took the lead on their very first series as Anthony Gabriel returned a Greater New Bedford punt 55 yards. However, the Bears scored two unanswered touchdowns to take the lead.
D-R faced a 21-18 halftime deficit and scored just once on four second half series, two over the final seven minutes of the game.
The Falcons remain home at Roy Field for a SCC game with Old Rochester Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.