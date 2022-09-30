NORTH ATTLEBORO — It went down to the wire for the North Attleboro High and Franklin High football teams Friday night at Community Field, where the Rocketeers came up shy in a last-minute drive to fall, 21-20, for their first season setback.

With 30 seconds to go, and half the field to the goal, the Rocketeers had a chance to win after a turnover on downs by the Panthers with 1:19 left in the game had breathed new life into North Attleboro fans.

