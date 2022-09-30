NORTH ATTLEBORO — It went down to the wire for the North Attleboro High and Franklin High football teams Friday night at Community Field, where the Rocketeers came up shy in a last-minute drive to fall, 21-20, for their first season setback.
With 30 seconds to go, and half the field to the goal, the Rocketeers had a chance to win after a turnover on downs by the Panthers with 1:19 left in the game had breathed new life into North Attleboro fans.
A gain from Bryce Kiser brought the Rocketeers (2-1) over midfield, gaining a first down, but a sack and an incomplete pass on third down set up a 4th down with the game on the line.
On fourth down, flags flew as quarterback Chase Frisoli rolled out to his right and was hit as he threw an interception to Franklin’s Cole Sidwell. But due to flags, officials took ample time in looking at a play that had Franklin (3-1) already celebrating a win over their Hockomock League opponent.
After much deliberation, officials handed the ball back to North Attleboro due to offsetting penalties — a hold on North Attleboro and a pass interference on Franklin. Sidwell’s pick was erased, and with 36 seconds left on the clock, Mike Strachan and company devised a play to try and get into field goal range.
A deep ball pass to Jovany Rivera that would have put North inside the red zone with time still on the clock was perfect, but it fell incomplete.
Strachan said the play was a good one for them, but it just didn’t work in a penalty-fueled game for both sides. North turned the ball over twice in the red zone — once on a fumble in the first half and the second on an end zone attempt by Frisoli in the second half.
“We had a good look at it, it just didn’t go our way,” Strachan said. “That was a really good play for us and it just didn’t go our way. If we had caught it, we might’ve scored it. Franklin is a very good football team and you cannot turn the ball over and get penalties.”
“At the end of the day, a one-point game, that’s what it is,” Strachan added. “We can’t turn the ball over the way we did. In these games, you can’t do that.”
A one-point game was created off a botched snap following a Frisoli keeper for a score at the 2:16 mark in the fourth quarter. The Rocketeers trotted down the field from their own 20-yard line in a near six minute drive to try and break the game even.
The botched snap resulted in the Rocketeers trying to scramble to the right of the snap, but came up well short.
The extra-point was in line to erase what was a 21-7 deficit, created by two touchdown passes from Jase Lyons (30 yards to Grayson Hunter, 31 yards to Luke Davis). A 21-7 difference was the score at halftime.
Greg Berthiaume’s 7-yard rushing score in the third quarter with 49 seconds left with a short field to gain borough the game to within a touchdown. It was the second rushing score of the game for North at the time and the first since the 9:43 mark in the first quarter on a Nate Shultz 49-yard haul to open scoring.
North Attleboro’s rushing game was limited at times, and pressure on Frisoli was frequent. Strachan said a physical Franklin line came to play after a 34-21 loss to Duxbury a week ago.
“They’re quick, they did a lot of good things up front,” Strachan said. “They did a lot more stunting this week. They’re physical, they came to play. They had a chip on their shoulder from last week.”
Going forward, Strachan said the message to his team was to put the game in the rear-view mirror and learn from it.
“You build off how we played in the second half and you learn from it,” Strachan said. “The Kelley Rex (Division) is like the Big Ten, there’s no easy week. It’s something we’ve got to put behind us and get ready for next week.”
