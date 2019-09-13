CINCINNATI — Cincere Gill rushed for 192 yards on 19 carries, including a touchdown, but the Mansfield High football team fell 38-16 to No. 3 nationally ranked LaSalle High in a non-league game Friday night at Lancer Stadium.
“They’re good, there were like seven Division I college scouts there,” Mansfield High coach Mike Redding said of the 3-0 Lancers.
The Hornets (1-1) tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter on an 87-yard run by Gill and Mike Debolt’s conversion kick.
LaSalle came up with 10 points in the second quarter for a 21-7 lead by halftime.
“That was the killer, we hd two fumbles in our own end,” Redding said of the miscues which resulted in Lancer points.
Mansfield faced a 31-13 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
Danny Raposa hauled in a 32-yard scoring strike from Matt Boen in the third quarter for the Hornets’ second TD. Then DeBolt hit a fourth-quarter field goal.“We battled in the second half, but having a long field hurt us,” Redding said.
The Hornets, who lost the ball three times on fumbles, are off until a Sept. 27 game with Taunton.
“That and we had a slew of penalties at bad times too.”
Seekonk 35, Southeastern Reg. 19
SEEKONK — Quarterback J.T. Moran competed 15 passes for 235 yards, two for touchdowns, as the Warriors routed the Hawks at Connolly Field.
Seekonk (2-0) owned a 21-0 halftime lead.
Jack Murphy rushed for 122 yards on 24 carries, scoring Seekonk’s first touchdown in the first quarter on a 7-yard run and the Warriors’ fifth touchdown, on a 6-yard run in the third quarter. Murphy also caught a 13-yard scoring strike from Moran in a 14-point Seekonk third quarter.
Moran went 15-for-31 in the game, completing six passes to Nathan Clarke for 119 yards. In addition Robbie Lebeau added 80 rushing-receiving yards.
Clarke took in an 8-yard TD toss from Moran late in the first quarter, while Moran scored from two yards out in the second quarter. Steve Prew hit on all five conversion kicks for the Warriors.
Seekonk dominated the line of scrimmage, forcing and recovering four Southeastern fumbles. The Warriors next host Fairhaven Friday.
