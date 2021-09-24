FOXBORO — Senior tailback Dylan Gordon rushed for four touchdowns and senior quarterback Tom Marcucella passed for a pair as the Foxboro High Warriors routed Plymouth South High 51-14 Friday in a non-league game at Jack Martinelli Field.
The Warriors (2-1) scored on five straight first-half possessions in taking a 37-7 lead.
Gordon scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter with 6:23 left to put Foxboro in front 16-0. Gordon added eight- and six-yard TD runs in the second quarter with Sam Carpenter twice hitting the conversion kicks.
Gordon added his fourth TD on a 58-yard run with 3:50 left in the third quarter for the Warriors’ seventh touchdown.
Marcucella converted a pair of first quarter scoring strikes, to Tom Sharkey to put Foxboro in front three minutes into the game and a 45-yard TD pass to Rashaad Way with 2:11 left in the session for a 23-0 Warrior advantage.
Foxboro took advantage of a botched Plymouth South punt to secure a two-point safety. On the ensuing Warrior series, Gordon scored the first of his four TDs.
Way also scored twice for Foxboro, scooting 32 yards in the third quarter to build the Foxboro lead to 44-7.
The Warriors remain at home for a non-league game against Tri-Valley League member Hopkinton Friday.
St. Mary’s 28, Bishop Feehan 14
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks surrendered touchdown runs of 52 and 23 yards to David Brown on the first two offensive series of the game by St. Mary’s and were chasing the Spartans the rest of the way in the clash of Catholic Central League powers at McGrath Stadium.
The Shamrocks (2-1) blanked St. Mary’s on the scoreboard during the second half with Connor McHale having a fumble recovery, “but we didn’t have enough time at the end,” Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell said.
Shamrock senior quarterback Aidan Crump completed eight of 26 passes for 128 yards, including a scoring strike to Matt Saunders covering 26 yards on Bishop Feehan’s first offensive series of the second half.
“We had a tough first half, missing tackles and having a punt blocked,” Pinabell said. “We had some unfortunate things happen.”
The Shamrocks return to McGrath Stadium for an Oct. 2 Homecoming game against Archbishop Williams.
Hanover 47, Dighton-Rehoboth 13
HANOVER — Hanover scored on five straight first half possessions in taking a 35-6 lead and never allowing D-R a chance for an upset in the non-league game.
D-R junior running back Cole Bilodeau rushed for 60 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown scamper in the first half. The Falcons’ other score came on a 13-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Hendrix Pray to Nick Antonio on the first play of the fourth quarter. Adam Perriera booted the extra point.
D-R (1-2) hosts Greater New Bedford next Friday.
Case 26, Seekonk 21
SEEKONK — The Cardinals produced the go-ahead touchdown on a 90-yard scoring play with two minutes left and then denied Seekonk access to the end zone from the 4-yard line with 15 seconds remaining in winning the South Coast Conference game.
Kevin Crowe intercepted a Cardinal pass and returned the ball 28 yards for one Seekonk TD, while Josh Troiano recovered a Warrior fumble in the end zone for a second six points.
Harry Murphy scored on a 12-yard run in the second quarter as Seekonk (2-1) held a 21-14 lead at halftime.
The Warriors had two turnovers, one on an interception and another on a fumbled punt return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.